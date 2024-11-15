Latest News
Qatari aircraft carrying medical aid arrives in Kabul
A Qatari aircraft carrying medical aid and four ambulances touched down on Thursday at Kabul Airport.
The aid, provided by Qatar Fund for Development, was received by Deputy Minister of Public Health Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat and Qatar's Acting Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan Mirdef bin Ali Al Qashouti, Qatar's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts and its firm commitment to providing support and standing by the brotherly Afghan people, and providing them with their urgent and necessary needs," the statement said.
Latest News
Russia, Pakistan urge ‘enhanced’ coordination for ‘peaceful and prosperous’ Afghanistan
Russia and Pakistan urged "enhanced" coordination among regional countries Thursday for a "peaceful and prosperous" Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
The call was made during a meeting between Russian Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch in Islamabad where the two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan.
Kabulov arrived in Islamabad for a visit earlier in the day.
Latest News
Education ministry officials encourage Afghan students to study modern sciences
Afghanistan’s education officials have emphasized the importance of education in society and urged students to make an effort to increase their knowledge of modern sciences.
Speaking at an award ceremony following the national Science Star program, Alhaj Mawlawi Sakhaullah Saeed, Deputy Minister of Education, said students must “strive tirelessly to enrich their scientific knowledge”.
Education officials also pointed out that efforts for the development of modern sciences are ongoing by the Islamic Emirate. Officials said this was especially in line with the balance of military power in the world, which requires an understanding of modern sciences.
Officials emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the development of science education in the country.
On the Science Star program, officials discussed in detail the value and role of such competitions in terms of enhancing students’ scientific knowledge and self-confidence.
They assured students of the continuation of these programs and the preparation and provision of facilities for future contests.
A few months ago, the education ministry rolled out the scientific contest across all 34 provinces in the country to develop and identify talent across the country.
The results were recently announced at a grand ceremony attended by the deputy minister of education and other officials, along with the Education Advisor of the Turkish Embassy, and the Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of Iran.
The contest itself was run in all 34 provinces. The top student from each province then went through to a second round.
Six finalists were selected for the last round - and battled it out for the top three spots.
Winner of the Science Star this year was Samiullah, son of Mirza Mohammad from Herat province.
Second was Azizullah, son of Ramazan from Bamyan province, and third was Azmatullah, son of Bismillah from Kabul city.
The contest was organized by the education ministry in cooperation with and the financial support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC).
Meanwhile, Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, who was also at the ceremony, said: “Contrary to the propaganda of the enemies, the Islamic Emirate pays special attention to the strengthening of educational centers.”
TIKA officials in turn said their organization continues to cooperate with Afghanistan in various sectors, especially in education.
“We have implemented hundreds of projects in different sectors in Afghanistan over the past twenty years.
“More than a hundred of the projects are in the education sector and we continue this cooperation,” said Fazil Akin Erdogan, head of TIKA.
Latest News
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan to visit Pakistan
Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, will visit Pakistan on Thursday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Islamabad said.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zahra Baloch, told a press briefing that Kabulov will meet with Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch and hold detailed discussions with Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ahmad Naseem Warraich.
“The two sides will review the situation in Afghanistan, and discuss the role of neighboring countries in promoting regional peace and stability,” Baloch said.
Sri Lankan president’s coalition wins majority in general election
Russia, Pakistan urge ‘enhanced’ coordination for ‘peaceful and prosperous’ Afghanistan
Qatari aircraft carrying medical aid arrives in Kabul
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
Education ministry officials encourage Afghan students to study modern sciences
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed
Iranian forces accused of killing over 250 Afghan migrants at border
Tahawol: Transfer of 1,000 Afghan prisoners from Iran to Kabul discussed
Saar: Calls for complete implementation of Doha Agreement discussed
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic progress discussed
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
-
World4 days ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s de facto consulate in Mumbai starts issuing passports
-
Latest News5 days ago
Malala Yousafzai calls for global support for women in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 300 Afghans deported from Turkey in past two days
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s claim on world’s security concerns discussed
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Obstacles and opportunities for IEA’s recognition
-
Regional4 days ago
Netanyahu claims he and Trump see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran after holding 3 calls within days