Regional countries meet over Afghanistan, call for commitments to be honored

Regional countries met this weekend to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for a non-interference approach in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

This comes after security representatives from the region gathered for a two-day meeting in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, that ended Saturday.

The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan brought together national security advisers and secretaries of security councils of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Following the meeting, a statement was adopted on prohibiting international terrorist organizations to use the territory of Afghanistan to hide, train, plot or fund any terror acts against the countries in the region.

They also confirmed the intent to establish cooperation in exchanging information between the states and other concerned parties on the situation associated with destructive forces.

The parties asked those responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan to honour their commitments to help restore the country’s economic growth.

“All sides should maintain dialogue and communication with Afghanistan and urge the country to create an inclusive political system, to run a consistent and moderate domestic and foreign policy course, and to develop friendly ties with all nations, in particular in the region,” the statement said.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that it is open to constructive engagement with the international community.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA, said that the situation in Afghanistan has improved since the IEA took power.

“In the past, the borders were not secure. The ground and airspace of Afghanistan were occupied. Afghanistan’s rights had been taken away in politics and diplomacy and other areas,” Karimi said.