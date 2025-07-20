Results of Afghanistan’s nationwide university exam announced

The results of the 1404 solar year university entrance examination were officially announced on Sunday at a ceremony attended by senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Acting Head of the National Examination Authority, reported that 100,548 students from across the country participated in this year’s exam, of whom 51,181 were admitted to higher education and semi-higher education centers.

“This year’s participation has increased by 20,000 compared to last year, reflecting the growing enthusiasm among Afghanistan’s youth for education and knowledge,” Haqqani said.

Among the top scorers, Syed Musa from Kabul Province secured first place with a score of 356.5. Mohammad Nazir and Hamza, also from Kabul, achieved second and third places with scores of 356.5 and 353.5 respectively.

According to Haqqani, the enrollment capacity stands at 77,015 students for higher education institutions and 34,774 for semi-higher education institutions.

He emphasized that more than 60,000 seats remain vacant, and that 36,991 eligible candidates will be allowed to make a second choice regarding their field of study.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy to the Prime Minister, underscored the importance of conducting these exams to identify and nurture young talents. He called upon the youth to strive towards higher educational standards and contribute to the service of their people and nation.

The announcement of this year’s results comes amid continued restrictions preventing girls from participating in this critical national exam following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power. Experts warn that ongoing educational limitations on girls will not only cause psychological harm but will also impede Afghanistan’s progress and development.