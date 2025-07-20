Trust is key to resolving problems, Haqqani tells Pakistan’s Interior Minister

Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized that trust is fundamental to solving problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in Kabul on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane, Haqqani welcomed the Pakistani delegation and described the visit as a constructive step toward strengthening bilateral ties.

Haqqani also urged the Pakistani side to ensure humane treatment and improved conditions for Afghan refugees and detainees, calling for the removal of obstacles facing them.

“We are two neighboring Muslim nations with deep commonalities. There are many compelling reasons to build a strong and respectful partnership,” he said.

For his part, Minister Naqvi underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation in security and counter-narcotics efforts, and pledged to work closely with Afghanistan to address shared concerns.

Naqvi also committed to facilitating trade and travel for Afghan citizens, promising practical steps to ease challenges facing businesspeople and the general public.