Trust is key to resolving problems, Haqqani tells Pakistan’s Interior Minister
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), emphasized that trust is fundamental to solving problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan during a meeting with visiting Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, in Kabul on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane, Haqqani welcomed the Pakistani delegation and described the visit as a constructive step toward strengthening bilateral ties.
Haqqani also urged the Pakistani side to ensure humane treatment and improved conditions for Afghan refugees and detainees, calling for the removal of obstacles facing them.
“We are two neighboring Muslim nations with deep commonalities. There are many compelling reasons to build a strong and respectful partnership,” he said.
For his part, Minister Naqvi underlined the importance of enhanced cooperation in security and counter-narcotics efforts, and pledged to work closely with Afghanistan to address shared concerns.
Naqvi also committed to facilitating trade and travel for Afghan citizens, promising practical steps to ease challenges facing businesspeople and the general public.
Results of Afghanistan’s nationwide university exam announced
The results of the 1404 solar year university entrance examination were officially announced on Sunday at a ceremony attended by senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Acting Head of the National Examination Authority, reported that 100,548 students from across the country participated in this year’s exam, of whom 51,181 were admitted to higher education and semi-higher education centers.
“This year’s participation has increased by 20,000 compared to last year, reflecting the growing enthusiasm among Afghanistan’s youth for education and knowledge,” Haqqani said.
Among the top scorers, Syed Musa from Kabul Province secured first place with a score of 356.5. Mohammad Nazir and Hamza, also from Kabul, achieved second and third places with scores of 356.5 and 353.5 respectively.
According to Haqqani, the enrollment capacity stands at 77,015 students for higher education institutions and 34,774 for semi-higher education institutions.
He emphasized that more than 60,000 seats remain vacant, and that 36,991 eligible candidates will be allowed to make a second choice regarding their field of study.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Administrative Deputy to the Prime Minister, underscored the importance of conducting these exams to identify and nurture young talents. He called upon the youth to strive towards higher educational standards and contribute to the service of their people and nation.
The announcement of this year’s results comes amid continued restrictions preventing girls from participating in this critical national exam following the Islamic Emirate’s return to power. Experts warn that ongoing educational limitations on girls will not only cause psychological harm but will also impede Afghanistan’s progress and development.
Muttaqi reiterates ‘no foreign troops at Bagram’
Muttaqi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s firm opposition to any foreign military presence in the country.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, has strongly rejected recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the alleged presence of foreign forces at Bagram Airbase.
He called the claims “far from reality.”
Speaking at a graduation ceremony for diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute of Diplomacy, Muttaqi emphasized the Islamic Emirate’s firm opposition to any foreign military presence in the country.
“Afghanistan will never accept the military presence of foreign forces. This message must be heard clearly and with open ears,” he stated.
He further added that the Islamic Emirate has had no military engagement with any foreign country and will not pursue such relations in the future. However, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to political, economic, and diplomatic engagement with the international community.
Muttaqi also assured the global community that no foreign military personnel are currently stationed in Afghanistan, and called on the United States to recognize the realities on the ground, including the Afghan people and the governing system of the Islamic Emirate.
His remarks come in response to recent statements by Trump, in which he expressed concern over the alleged presence of Chinese forces at Bagram Airbase — a claim Afghan officials have denied on numerous occasions.
UNHCR Warns: 11.6 million people face loss of aid amid deepening funding crisis
UNHCR says it will reach only 45,000 women in 2025, less than half the number it served last year.
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has issued a stark warning that up to 11.6 million displaced and vulnerable people could be left without life-saving assistance this year due to a dramatic shortfall in humanitarian funding.
In a new report, UNHCR revealed that despite receiving $2.5 billion in contributions by mid-2025—just 23% of its global budget—it now faces an $8.1 billion shortfall against projected needs of $10.6 billion.
The agency expects to raise no more than $3.5 billion by the end of the year, roughly the same level of funding it received a decade ago, despite the number of forcibly displaced people reaching a record 122 million.
“This situation is unsustainable,” the report states. “Less funding equals less assistance, and that translates into real human suffering.”
The financial strain is already triggering severe cutbacks across all areas of UNHCR’s operations:
- 50% reduction in non-food assistance and shelter
- 35% cut in healthcare programs
- 34% reduction in education initiatives
- 25% decrease in legal support services
- 23% cut to gender-based violence response programs
- 7% reduction in voluntary repatriation efforts
“No area of intervention is fully funded,” the report says, noting that the further from Europe a region is, the deeper the gap becomes. While Europe receives 34% of the required funding, the Middle East and North Africa region receives just 20%.
UNHCR warns that these cuts are “not just statistics”—they represent millions of people who will be left without access to food, shelter, healthcare, education, or legal protection.
The agency highlighted Lebanon and Afghanistan as two of the most severely affected countries.
Lebanon, already buckling under the weight of economic collapse and conflict fallout, hosts over 1.4 million Syrian refugees and approximately 400,000 Palestinians. Due to funding shortages, UNHCR has already reduced its assistance programs in the country by 47%.
In recent months, more than 100,000 new Syrian arrivals have entered Lebanon, but resources are now so limited that the agency cannot provide basic shelter or support. Community programs designed to foster social cohesion have also been halted, threatening fragile stability in host communities.
In Afghanistan, where more than 1.5 million Afghans have been forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan, the situation is becoming increasingly desperate. Tehran has signaled plans to expel up to 4 million undocumented Afghans, many of whom are women and children.
Due to funding cuts, protection activities have been reduced by over 50%, severely weakening programs for women’s empowerment, mental health, and prevention of gender-based violence. UNHCR says it will reach only 45,000 women in 2025, less than half the number it served last year.
Financial support for returnees has also been slashed. Refugee households now receive just $156, with an additional $40 per person for transportation—barely enough for basic food, let alone housing.
“These cuts increase exposure to harmful practices such as early marriage, child labor, and exploitation,” the agency warned.
The UNHCR cautioned that its shrinking operational capacity could accelerate new waves of displacement in already unstable regions such as South Sudan, Uganda, and Chad. The agency says the current map of budget cuts could quickly become a map of new humanitarian emergencies.
Despite the worsening outlook, UNHCR insists it has the expertise and infrastructure in place to deliver support where it is most needed. What is missing, it says, is global political will.
“UNHCR’s commitment remains steadfast,” the report concludes. “But without an urgent wave of international solidarity and new funding, decades of progress in protecting the world’s most vulnerable could be lost.”
