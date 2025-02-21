Rubio: IEA has not cooperated so much against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases

(Last Updated On: )

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not cooperated so much in the fight against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases.

In an interview with a Canadian journalist Catherine Herridge released on Thursday, Rubio said that in some cases, when the Islamic Emirate was informed in which part of Afghanistan the groups were operating, the Islamic Emirate went after them.

However, he said that in other cases, the Islamic Emirate has not cooperated so much.

Rubio made the comments in response to a question about whether the situation in Afghanistan in terms of the threat of terrorism is similar to the situation before the 9/11 attacks.

“I think anytime you have governing spaces that are contested, that you don’t have a government that has full control of every part of their territory, it creates the opportunity for these groups,” Rubio said. “The difference between today and 10 years ago is we don’t have American elements on the ground to target and go after them.”

The Islamic Emirate has always emphasized that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security of other countries.

It has also said that it does not need American help to fight Daesh.