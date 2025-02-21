Latest News
Rubio: IEA has not cooperated so much against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has not cooperated so much in the fight against Daesh or al-Qaida in some cases.
In an interview with a Canadian journalist Catherine Herridge released on Thursday, Rubio said that in some cases, when the Islamic Emirate was informed in which part of Afghanistan the groups were operating, the Islamic Emirate went after them.
However, he said that in other cases, the Islamic Emirate has not cooperated so much.
Rubio made the comments in response to a question about whether the situation in Afghanistan in terms of the threat of terrorism is similar to the situation before the 9/11 attacks.
“I think anytime you have governing spaces that are contested, that you don’t have a government that has full control of every part of their territory, it creates the opportunity for these groups,” Rubio said. “The difference between today and 10 years ago is we don’t have American elements on the ground to target and go after them.”
The Islamic Emirate has always emphasized that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used against the security of other countries.
It has also said that it does not need American help to fight Daesh.
Afghan women suffering because of ‘disastrous’ US exit: Trump spokesperson
Afghan women are suffering because Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal allowed the Islamic Emirate to conduct a hostile takeover of the country, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.
Kelly said this in response to a questions about the impact of the suspension of US foreign aid on Afghan women’s education programs, the Washington Post reported.
“Afghan women are suffering because Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal allowed the Taliban (IEA) to conduct a hostile takeover of the country’s government and impose medieval Sharia law policies,” she said.
The Washington Post reported that many online education programs or scholarships for Afghan women have been suspended after the US foreign aid paused.
Judge again orders US to unfreeze foreign aid, stops short of contempt
A federal judge on Thursday ordered Trump administration officials to comply with his earlier order that they lift a freeze of nearly all foreign aid, though he stopped short of holding them in contempt of court.
The order from U.S. District Judge Amir Ali in Washington came after the administration said in court filings earlier this week that it was keeping thousands of U.S. Agency for International Development and State Department contracts and grants canceled or suspended despite a temporary restraining order that payments be restored, Reuters reported.
The administration argued that it was complying with the order, which they said left them room to cancel or suspend contracts while they reviewed them one by one.
Ali wrote on Thursday he “was not inviting defendants to continue the suspension while they reviewed contracts and legal authorities to come up with a new, post-hoc rationalization for the en masse suspension.”
Two non-profit groups, which are among numerous plaintiffs suing over the aid freeze, on Wednesday asked Ali to hold the administration officials including Secretary of State Marco Rubio in contempt for “brazen defiance” of his earlier order.
Ali said that contempt was “not warranted on the current record” because the administration in its court filings had recognized the need for “prompt compliance.”
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Donald Trump, a Republican, ordered a 90-day pause on all foreign aid on his first day in office.
The order was followed by aggressive moves to dismantle USAID, the main U.S. foreign aid agency, including by placing much of its staff on leave and halting most of its funding and operations, throwing global humanitarian relief efforts into chaos and jeopardizing the delivery of critical food and medical aid.
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
Pakistan has informed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that all Afghan nationals—except those holding valid visas—must leave the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28.
For Afghans holding resettlement or relocation documents for third countries, the government has extended the deadline to March 31, Business Recorder reported.
UNHCR Spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi, while talking to Business Recorder has expressed grave concern over the decision, stressing the deep-rooted family and business ties many Afghans have in Pakistan.
He stated that it had consistently advocated for a more considerate approach over the past two months, urging authorities to factor in these longstanding connections.
However, the government has chosen to proceed with the plan, Afridi said.
The move is expected to have immediate repercussions on livelihoods and children’s education, the UNHCR spokesperson said, adding it has called on Pakistan to uphold human rights standards while implementing the relocation measures, ensuring due process for affected individuals.
The Afghan embassy in Islamabad recently issued a strongly worded statement, saying Afghan nationals in Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi have been subjected to arrests, searches and orders from the police to leave the twin cities and relocate to other parts of Pakistan.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry rejected allegations of mistreatment of refugees, and called on Kabul to ensure Afghan nationals’ smooth repatriation.
