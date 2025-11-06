World
Rubio plans to visit five Central Asian states in 2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday he planned to visit the five Central Asian countries in the coming year, as he met their foreign ministers as part of a Trump administration charm offensive aimed at the resource-rich region.
The presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday for talks that are likely to include discussions of rare earths minerals and other resources in the Central Asian nations, Reuters reported.
Rubio told a reception at the State Department that U.S. interests and those of the Central Asian states were aligned when it comes to working together to develop the countries’ natural resources.
“You are looking to take the resources … that God has blessed your nations with, and turn them into responsible development that allow you to diversify your economies,” Rubio said.
“I personally intend to visit in the coming year,” he added.
“All five (countries),” he said, “so I know it would probably be a week-long trip. So we’ve got to work on that and make that happen together.”
Rich in minerals and energy, the five overwhelmingly Muslim countries of Central Asia remain closely tied economically to Russia, which ruled the region as part of the Soviet Union until 1991. Neighboring China also enjoys significant commercial influence.
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who spoke before Rubio, said Trump had invited the five leaders to Washington as part of a personal push by the president to engage more actively with the region.
Landau and Sergio Gor, the U.S. ambassador to India and Trump’s special envoy to Central Asia, visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan last week to prepare agreements to be announced during the leaders’ visit.
“The opportunities are amazing – business opportunities. Many ways to partner there,” Landau said.
Senator James Risch, a Republican, who also spoke at the reception, announced he would introduce a bill to Congress this week aimed at repealing the Jackson–Vanik trade rules introduced during the Cold War era that restrict U.S. trade with non-market economies.
World
Zohran Mamdani makes history, elected New York City’s first Muslim mayor
In a landmark victory, Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.
Mamdani, a 34-year-old Democratic socialist and state assemblyman from Queens, will become the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest leader in more than a century.
According to unofficial results, Mamdani won over 50 percent of the vote, while Cuomo received around 41 percent and Sliwa about 7 percent. The victory follows a dynamic grassroots campaign built on small-donation fundraising, extensive social media engagement, and a
progressive agenda centered on affordability, housing reform, free public transit, and a $30 minimum wage.
Mamdani’s ascent marks a shift in New York’s political landscape, where voters appear to have favored a candidate focused on economic realities over establishment politics. Analysts say his message on affordability resonated strongly with working- and middle-class New Yorkers struggling with the city’s high cost of living.
The result also signals a broader Democratic resurgence in major urban centers, countering predictions of a conservative rebound.
Despite his decisive win, Mamdani faces steep challenges as he prepares to lead one of the world’s most complex cities. Turning ambitious campaign promises into actionable policies will require navigating entrenched bureaucratic systems and diverse political interests.
His positions on foreign policy-related issues, including Israel and antisemitism, are expected to draw scrutiny in a city with one of the largest Jewish populations globally.
A historic milestone
Mamdani’s election is historic not only because he is the first Muslim and first South Asian to hold the office, but also because it represents a generational shift in New York politics. At 34, he embodies the rise of a younger, more progressive generation within the Democratic Party.
Mamdani is scheduled to be sworn in on January 1, 2026, as the 111th mayor of New York City.
Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda to academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair. The family immigrated to Cape Town, South Africa when he was five years old and then to the United States when he was seven, settling in New York City.
Mamdani graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and received a bachelor’s degree with a major in Africana studies from Bowdoin College in Maine in 2014.
World
Saudi Crown Prince to visit Trump this month, White House confirms
The visit is expected to focus on expanding strategic and defense ties, as well as discussions on Saudi Arabia potentially joining the Abraham Accords.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will pay an official working visit to Washington on November 18 for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, a White House official confirmed Monday.
The visit is expected to focus on expanding strategic and defense ties, as well as discussions on Saudi Arabia potentially joining the Abraham Accords — the normalization framework between Israel and several Arab states first brokered by Trump in 2020.
During that period, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Riyadh has so far withheld from joining, citing the need for tangible progress toward Palestinian statehood.
In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes on Sunday, Trump said he believed the Saudis would “eventually join” the accords, adding that ongoing dialogue with Riyadh was “encouraging.”
The two leaders are also expected to review a potential U.S.–Saudi defense agreement. According to a senior administration official, “discussions about signing something when the Crown Prince comes are ongoing, but details remain in flux.”
Reports suggest the deal could include formal U.S. security guarantees for the Kingdom and permission for Saudi Arabia to acquire advanced American weaponry.
Saudi Arabia remains one of Washington’s closest defense partners and a leading purchaser of U.S. arms. The two nations’ long-standing partnership — oil for security — has been a cornerstone of Middle East relations for decades.
Earlier this year, during Trump’s visit to Riyadh, the U.S. finalized an arms package worth nearly $142 billion, underscoring the depth of the defense relationship.
Analysts say the upcoming visit marks a significant moment for both leaders: for Trump, a chance to reinforce his foreign policy agenda centered on Middle East normalization; and for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an opportunity to solidify Riyadh’s global influence amid shifting regional alliances.
World
Red Cross head says ‘history repeating’ in Sudan after reported killings
The head of the Red Cross says history is repeating itself in Sudan’s Darfur region after reports of mass killings during the fall of the city of al-Fashir to the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary last week.
The RSF’s capture of al-Fashir – the Sudanese army’s last holdout in Darfur – marked a milestone in Sudan’s civil war, giving the paramilitary force de facto control of more than a quarter of the country’s territory, Reuters reported.
Hundreds of civilians and unarmed fighters may have been killed during the city’s fall, the U.N. human rights office said on Friday. Witnesses have described RSF fighters separating men from women and children, with gunshots ringing out afterwards. The RSF denies harming civilians.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED WITHOUT FOOD AND WATER
The situation in Sudan is “horrific,” International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric told Reuters in a weekend interview during a visit to Riyadh.
She said tens of thousands of people had fled al-Fashir after the RSF seized the city and it was likely that tens of thousands more were trapped there without access to food, water or medical assistance.
“It’s history repeating, and it becomes worse every time a place is taken over by the other party,” she said.
A crackdown on Darfur rebels in the 2000s led to years of ethnically driven violence that killed hundreds of thousands in what was widely labelled genocide. The RSF has its roots in the “Janjaweed” militias mobilised by the government at the time.
Spoljaric also said the ICRC was “extremely concerned” about reports of a suspected massacre at the Saudi Hospital, the last-known functioning medical facility in al-Fashir, although it could not yet substantiate what happened there.
ICRC staff in the nearby town of Tawila had heard reports that people fleeing were “sometimes collapsing and even dying out of exhaustion or because of their wounds,” Spoljaric said, calling the situation “absolutely beyond what we can consider acceptable.”
The United States has said the RSF had committed genocide in the Darfur city of Geneina during an earlier stage of the two-and-a-half-year civil war, which the group denies. Rights groups and U.S. officials have also accused the RSF and allied militias of ethnic cleansing in the region.
APPEAL FOR RESTRAINT AND PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS
Asked about her messaging to alleged foreign backers of parties to the conflict, Spoljaric said: “Especially those states that have an influence on parties to conflict are under responsibility to do the necessary to restrain them and to make sure that they protect civilian populations.”
The United Arab Emirates has been accused of sending the RSF substantial military support but has repeatedly denied doing so. The rival Port Sudan-based authorities have foreign backers including Egypt and deployed Iranian-made drones to try to turn the tide of the conflict last year.
More than 70,000 people have fled al-Fashir since October 26, according to the International Organisation for Migration, but little is known about the fate of almost 200,000 others thought to have remained there during the 18-month RSF assault and siege of the city.
Spoljaric said the world was living through a “decade of war,” with armed conflicts doubling in the past 15 years to approximately 130, and urged parties to conflicts from the Gaza Strip to Ukraine to uphold the rules of war.
She said the proliferation of conflicts was being accelerated by rapidly evolving military technology, particularly drones, which “create an environment where nowhere is safe anymore.”
In the lead-up to the RSF’s takeover of al-Fashir, residents told Reuters they had been taking refuge in underground bunkers to try to protect themselves from drones and shells after intensifying attacks on displacement shelters, clinics and mosques.
Iran expresses readiness to send humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas in Afghanistan
Situation around Afghanistan improving: Russian security official
Rubio plans to visit five Central Asian states in 2026
Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Tahawol: Afghan delegation’s trip to Turkey for Pakistan talks discussed
Saar: Reason for UN activities suspension in Herat discussed
Tahawol: Exploring ways to prevent earthquake damage in Afghanistan
Saar: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in northern Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
India sends over 16 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan to fight diseases
-
Sport4 days ago
Haqqani celebrates Afghanistan U-17 futsal team’s Asian Youth Games triumph
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
-
Sport4 days ago
Massive welcome for Afghanistan’s U-17 futsal champions in west Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan must encourage regionally coordinated approach on Afghanistan, says former envoy
-
Sport4 days ago
Gurbaz and Ibrahim power Afghanistan to T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe
-
Latest News5 days ago
Imports via Khaf–Herat railway rise fivefold compared to last year