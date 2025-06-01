Russia accepts ambassador designated by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Russia has accused Western powers of re-engaging in Afghanistan’s affairs after retreating in August 2021, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning of the risks posed by any potential return of NATO’s military presence in the region.

Speaking at a press conference during his visit to Uzbekistan, Lavrov said:

“We’ve observed that the West is actively attempting to re-enter the Afghan scene after stepping back when the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) assumed control.”

He added that while Moscow doesn’t oppose international involvement in Afghanistan, it must be transparent and constructive:

“We have no objections to Western countries participating in joint efforts, provided their actions are fair and come without hidden agendas. After all, we’re also engaged in the Doha process.”

Lavrov issued a strong caution against the reintroduction of NATO military infrastructure into Afghanistan, comparing it to planting a “time bomb.”

“It is unacceptable to see efforts — and there are such attempts — to return under various pretexts and reestablish NATO’s military presence. Such moves would be highly destabilizing and could set off a new crisis,” he warned.

The foreign minister emphasized that unlike some Western countries, Russia has maintained a consistent presence in Afghanistan, with its embassy in Kabul operating continuously since the IEA assumed power in August 2021.

Lavrov also highlighted Russia’s diplomatic efforts to integrate the IEA into multilateral discussions on Afghanistan’s future.

He praised the ongoing Moscow-format talks and the work of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), describing their contributions as “very effective” and “constructive.”

In a related development earlier this month, Russia’s Supreme Court upheld a motion from the Prosecutor-General’s Office to suspend the ban on the Islamic Emirate within Russia, a move that took immediate effect and signals a shift in Moscow’s approach to the ruling government.