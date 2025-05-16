Russia considering issue of IEA diplomat for ambassador post: Kabulov

Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov has said that Moscow is considering the issue of the Islamic Emirate nominating a diplomat for the post of Afghan ambassador to Moscow.

Kabulov said this on the sidelines of an international economic forum in Russia, TASS news agency reported.

Earlier, Russia’s Supreme Court made a decision to suspend the ban on the activities of the Islamic Emirate by the Russian side.

The decision has enhanced conditions for trade and economic relations between the two countries, Afghanistan’s Charge d’Affaires in Moscow Jamal Nasir Garwal said.

“Our trade and economic cooperation was not so successful because the Taliban used to be blacklisted in Russia. Fortunately, after the Supreme Court’s decision, this problem was resolved. This opened up better conditions for developing our cooperation,” the diplomat said at the 16th International Economic Forum Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.

Garwal expressed hope that Russia and Afghanistan will soon sign investment agreements in geological exploration and mineral resource extraction.