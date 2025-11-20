Latest News
Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing
Russia has warned that terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, are steadily expanding their influence in Afghanistan, raising concerns about regional security.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said at Security Council committee briefing, the militants are deliberately fueling tensions and attempting to position themselves as an alternative power in the country.
Nebenzia added that Daesh continues to receive foreign financing and includes fighters with battlefield experience from Syria and Iraq. He also warned that weapons left behind by Western forces could fall into the hands of militants, posing a serious threat to Afghanistan and neighboring states.
“There is a clear risk of terrorist activity spilling over to Central Asia and beyond,” he said.
The diplomat emphasized that there is a need to adopt comprehensive measures to combat terrorism and dismantle all terrorist groups, as well as to prevent the use of Afghan territory for terrorist purposes, including against other States.
Russia has repeatedly raised concern about the alleged presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has dismissed the concerns, emphasizing that it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against other states.
India’s FM meets visiting Afghan Minister of Commerce in New Delhi
India’s Foreign Minister, S. Jaishankar, met on Thursday with Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, in New Delhi as part of Azizi’s multi-day visit aimed at boosting economic and transit cooperation between the two countries.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said the discussion focused on expanding trade, strengthening regional connectivity, and enhancing people-to-people ties between Kabul and New Delhi. He reiterated India’s continued support for the development and welfare of the Afghan people.
Azizi arrived in India at the official invitation of the Indian government, leading a high-level Afghan delegation on Wednesday.
During the visit, he is expected to hold meetings with senior Indian officials, including the ministers of external affairs and commerce, as well as business leaders and investors. The delegation will also visit the Pragati Maidan International Exhibition.
A key objective of the trip is to activate the untapped potential of the Chabahar Port corridor, attract greater Indian investment in Afghanistan, and advance discussions on joint industrial, transit, and trade initiatives.
Afghan officials say the visit reflects Kabul’s push to deepen economic engagement with regional partners amid efforts to expand trade routes and revive domestic industries.
Israeli airstrikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza, rattling ceasefire, medics say
At least 25 Palestinians were killed in four Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday in a part of Gaza under Hamas control since a shaky ceasefire took effect in October, health authorities said.
The Israeli military said its forces struck Hamas targets across Gaza after members of the Palestinian militant group fired on its troops in violation of the nearly six-week-old ceasefire. No Israeli forces were injured, Reuters reported.
Hamas condemned the Israeli strikes as a dangerous escalation, and urged the United States to “honor its stated commitments and exert immediate pressure on Israel to enforce the ceasefire and halt its attacks.”
But a U.S. official, who spoke anonymously, said Hamas was aiming to break the ceasefire and not fulfill its commitment to demilitarize.
“These desperate tactics will fail,” the official said.
Medics said 10 people were killed in the Gaza City suburb of Zeitoun, two in the Shejaia suburb to the east, and the rest in two separate attacks in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Repeated shooting incidents have pointed to the fragility of the ceasefire. Israel and Hamas have traded blame for what both call violations of the U.S.-brokered truce, the first stage of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for a post-war Gaza.
All four attacks were far beyond an agreed-upon imaginary “yellow line” separating the areas under Israeli and Palestinian control, according to medics, witnesses and Palestinian media.
The Zeitoun attack was on a building belonging to Muslim religious authorities and the Khan Younis attack was on a U.N.-run club, both of which house displaced families.
The October 10 ceasefire in the two-year Gaza war has eased the conflict, enabling hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to Gaza’s ruins. Israel has pulled troops back from city positions, and aid flows have increased.
But violence has not completely halted. Palestinian health authorities say Israeli forces have killed 305 people in strikes on Gaza since the truce, nearly half of them in one day last week when Israel retaliated for an attack on its troops.
Israel says three of its soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire began and it has targeted scores of fighters.
Trump again criticizes ‘foolish’ abandonment of U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan
At a joint press conference with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump said that during his first term, his administration strengthened the U.S. military “to a level never seen before.”
U.S. President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of the decision to leave American military equipment in Afghanistan, calling it a “foolish” move that undermined years of investment in rebuilding efforts of the former Afghan Army.
At a joint press conference with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump said that during his first term, his administration strengthened the U.S. military “to a level never seen before.” He argued, however, that some of that equipment was “unnecessarily left behind” during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Under the Trump administration, America became great again and open for business,” he said. “We rebuilt our military stronger than ever. Unfortunately, and foolishly, a small amount of that equipment was given away in Afghanistan. Compared to what we built, it was minor — but it should never have happened. Now we are rebuilding at a level we’ve never done before, and we’re sending large amounts to our allies as well.”
Trump has frequently criticized the manner in which U.S. forces exited Afghanistan, insisting that the withdrawal was poorly executed and that billions of dollars’ worth of equipment should not have been left behind.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has maintained that all military equipment found within the country after the collapse of the former government now belongs to the Afghan people and “will not be returned to anyone.”
After the U.S. withdrawal and the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, a substantial amount of American-supplied equipment previously used by Afghan National Army forces came under the new authorities’ control. U.S. media reports have estimated that nearly $7 billion worth of American military equipment remained in Afghanistan.
Afghan analysts within the country argue that the equipment constitutes part of Afghanistan’s national assets and cannot be reclaimed by any foreign government.
