Russia says terrorist influence in Afghanistan is growing

Russia has warned that terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, are steadily expanding their influence in Afghanistan, raising concerns about regional security.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said at Security Council committee briefing, the militants are deliberately fueling tensions and attempting to position themselves as an alternative power in the country.

Nebenzia added that Daesh continues to receive foreign financing and includes fighters with battlefield experience from Syria and Iraq. He also warned that weapons left behind by Western forces could fall into the hands of militants, posing a serious threat to Afghanistan and neighboring states.

“There is a clear risk of terrorist activity spilling over to Central Asia and beyond,” he said.

The diplomat emphasized that there is a need to adopt comprehensive measures to combat terrorism and dismantle all terrorist groups, as well as to prevent the use of Afghan territory for terrorist purposes, including against other States.

Russia has repeatedly raised concern about the alleged presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate, however, has dismissed the concerns, emphasizing that it will not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against other states.