Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project

Several Russian companies have expressed strong interest in participating in Afghanistan’s ambitious Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing the capital’s worsening water shortage, the Ministry of Water and Energy announced.

According to the ministry, a delegation of Russian business representatives — accompanied by an official from the Russian Embassy in Kabul — met with Deputy Minister for Energy Abdul Hadi Yaqub to explore potential investment opportunities.

During the meeting, the Russian side reportedly conveyed readiness to engage not only in the water transfer project but also in a broader range of infrastructure and energy development ventures across Afghanistan.

Yaqub welcomed the proposal, saying the ministry is open to partnerships that support the country’s long-term development goals.

“The Ministry of Water and Energy welcomes all constructive cooperation in the fields of water management, power generation, and infrastructure,” Yaqub said. “The Islamic Emirate supports initiatives that contribute to Afghanistan’s sustainable growth and the well-being of its people.”

A strategic infrastructure priority

The Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project is among Afghanistan’s most significant planned infrastructure undertakings. The project aims to channel water from the Panjshir River to Kabul, where rapid population growth has placed severe strain on existing water resources.

Experts say that, if completed, the project could provide a critical lifeline for the capital, ensuring a more stable water supply for households, agriculture, and industry. It could also serve as a model for future large-scale hydrological and energy projects in the country.

The initiative aligns with the Islamic Emirate’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and technical expertise, particularly from countries with a history of engagement in Afghanistan’s development.

Strengthening Afghan–Russian ties

Russia has in recent months increased its diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan, signaling interest in sectors such as energy, mining, and infrastructure. Several Russian companies have previously explored opportunities in Afghanistan’s power generation and oil industries, and Moscow has hosted multiple meetings with Afghan officials to discuss cooperation.

Analysts view the latest discussions as part of a gradual deepening of economic ties between the two countries, amid Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and reduce dependency on Western aid.

“Russia sees Afghanistan as a potential partner for regional energy connectivity and resource development,” said a Kabul-based economic analyst. “Projects like the Panjshir–Kabul water transfer could become a stepping stone for broader collaboration.”

Looking ahead

While no formal agreements have yet been signed, the ministry described the discussions with Russian companies as positive and forward-looking. Officials say technical assessments and feasibility studies will be required before construction can begin.

If realized, the project would mark one of the first major foreign-backed infrastructure initiatives under the current government — signaling renewed international confidence in Afghanistan’s stability and investment potential.