Business
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
During the meeting, the Russian side reportedly conveyed readiness to engage not only in the water transfer project but also in a broader range of infrastructure and energy development ventures across Afghanistan.
Several Russian companies have expressed strong interest in participating in Afghanistan’s ambitious Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing the capital’s worsening water shortage, the Ministry of Water and Energy announced.
According to the ministry, a delegation of Russian business representatives — accompanied by an official from the Russian Embassy in Kabul — met with Deputy Minister for Energy Abdul Hadi Yaqub to explore potential investment opportunities.
During the meeting, the Russian side reportedly conveyed readiness to engage not only in the water transfer project but also in a broader range of infrastructure and energy development ventures across Afghanistan.
Yaqub welcomed the proposal, saying the ministry is open to partnerships that support the country’s long-term development goals.
“The Ministry of Water and Energy welcomes all constructive cooperation in the fields of water management, power generation, and infrastructure,” Yaqub said. “The Islamic Emirate supports initiatives that contribute to Afghanistan’s sustainable growth and the well-being of its people.”
A strategic infrastructure priority
The Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project is among Afghanistan’s most significant planned infrastructure undertakings. The project aims to channel water from the Panjshir River to Kabul, where rapid population growth has placed severe strain on existing water resources.
Experts say that, if completed, the project could provide a critical lifeline for the capital, ensuring a more stable water supply for households, agriculture, and industry. It could also serve as a model for future large-scale hydrological and energy projects in the country.
The initiative aligns with the Islamic Emirate’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and technical expertise, particularly from countries with a history of engagement in Afghanistan’s development.
Strengthening Afghan–Russian ties
Russia has in recent months increased its diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan, signaling interest in sectors such as energy, mining, and infrastructure. Several Russian companies have previously explored opportunities in Afghanistan’s power generation and oil industries, and Moscow has hosted multiple meetings with Afghan officials to discuss cooperation.
Analysts view the latest discussions as part of a gradual deepening of economic ties between the two countries, amid Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and reduce dependency on Western aid.
“Russia sees Afghanistan as a potential partner for regional energy connectivity and resource development,” said a Kabul-based economic analyst. “Projects like the Panjshir–Kabul water transfer could become a stepping stone for broader collaboration.”
Looking ahead
While no formal agreements have yet been signed, the ministry described the discussions with Russian companies as positive and forward-looking. Officials say technical assessments and feasibility studies will be required before construction can begin.
If realized, the project would mark one of the first major foreign-backed infrastructure initiatives under the current government — signaling renewed international confidence in Afghanistan’s stability and investment potential.
Business
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Indian lawmaker Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced the agreement, describing it as a “major development” that marks the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two countries.
A new air corridor between Afghanistan and India is set to open soon, with the launch of direct passenger and cargo flights between Kabul and Amritsar — a move hailed as a breakthrough for bilateral trade and connectivity.
Indian lawmaker Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced the agreement, describing it as a “major development” that marks the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two countries.
“For years, the closure of the Attari–Wagah land route by Pakistan has prevented Afghan traders from accessing Indian markets efficiently,” Sahney said. “With this new air link, Afghan goods can now reach India directly, creating significant opportunities for Afghan businesses.”
The initiative aims to ease the movement of Afghan exports such as dried fruits, saffron, carpets, and gemstones, which have long faced logistical hurdles due to regional trade restrictions.
Observers say the launch of the Kabul–Amritsar route could help revive the once-flourishing India–Afghanistan air corridor established before 2021, fostering greater regional integration and economic resilience.
Sahney added that the direct flights will not only boost trade but also enhance “mutual trust and people-to-people ties,” laying the groundwork for broader regional cooperation in South and Central Asia.
Business
SpaceCom International holds investment talks with Afghanistan
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
SpaceCom International, a global telecommunications and technology company, concluded a series of high-level investment meetings with the Prime Minister’s office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), underscoring the mutual commitment to supporting private sector growth and economic development in the country.
During the discussions, both sides highlighted the importance of protecting and encouraging private sector investment, which is seen as critical to creating jobs and meeting the needs of the Afghan population.
Dr. Wasi, representing the Prime Minister’s office, expressed appreciation for SpaceCom’s continued presence in Afghanistan and offered full government support for initiatives that advance investment and economic development.
“We’re grateful to the Prime Minister’s office and Dr. Wasi for the invitation and productive discussions on a wide range of issues affecting private-sector foreign investors and the overall investment landscape in Afghanistan,” said Matt DeNapoli, CEO of SpaceCom International.
Abdul Kareem, Managing Director of SpaceCom Afghanistan, noted that senior government officials were proactive in arranging meetings and expressed strong interest in collaborating with international investors.
“Our leadership was pleasantly surprised by both the strong interest shown and the ease of working with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.
SpaceCom executives also remarked on visible improvements in Kabul’s infrastructure and urban landscape since their last visit. “The removal of concrete T-walls revealed shops and businesses that were previously obscured. New roads, less traffic, and a sense of calm throughout the city made it easier to assess ongoing construction and development projects,” said Artie Mullins, President of SpaceCom Afghanistan.
SpaceCom was founded in 2004 with a focus to become a leading global provider of satellite and telecommunication services, and reseller of value added service with its headquarters located in Virginia, US.
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Business
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
In a local pharmaceutical plant, men and women work across multiple shifts, underscoring the growing participation of women in the province’s industrial workforce.
Women are emerging as a driving force behind Herat’s growing industrial sector, contributing significantly to production lines, family incomes, and the province’s overall economic expansion.
According to the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, more than 12,600 returnees from Iran have recently been employed in the province’s industrial city. The hiring process is ongoing as factories continue to expand their operations to meet rising market demand.
Officials say wages in the sector are also expected to increase by up to 30 percent, reflecting the growing strength and competitiveness of Herat’s manufacturing base.
Women now play a key role in this transformation. Thousands are employed in food processing, pharmaceutical, and non-alcoholic beverage factories, taking on essential positions across production, quality control, and management.
At one major food factory, women make up about 40 percent of the workforce — many of them the sole breadwinners for their families.
“Our female employees work with dedication and skill across multiple departments,” said the factory manager. “They are an essential part of our production process.”
In a local pharmaceutical plant, men and women work across multiple shifts, underscoring the growing participation of women in the province’s industrial workforce.
Overall, the Herat Chamber estimates that around 150,000 people are currently employed across the industrial city, operating in three shifts. The majority are the main income earners for their households, highlighting Herat’s role as a vital economic hub for western Afghanistan.
AHKPL: Abaseen Defenders triumph by 7 wickets, Kabul Zalmi secure 5-wicket victory
Afghan Journalist killed in Afghan-Pakistani border clashes in Khost
Kyrgyzstan sends doctors and supplies to Pamir region of Afghanistan
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
Khalilzad says India’s warm welcome of Muttaqi deeply unsettles Pakistan
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Saar: Kabul-Islamabad’s escalating tensions discussed
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Regional4 days ago
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
-
Latest News4 days ago
Etihad Airways to launch direct flights to Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
-
Latest News2 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
-
Regional2 days ago
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
-
Sport5 days ago
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi and Speenghar Warriors win opening matches