Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations

A new air corridor between Afghanistan and India is set to open soon, with the launch of direct passenger and cargo flights between Kabul and Amritsar — a move hailed as a breakthrough for bilateral trade and connectivity.

Indian lawmaker Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced the agreement, describing it as a “major development” that marks the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two countries.

“For years, the closure of the Attari–Wagah land route by Pakistan has prevented Afghan traders from accessing Indian markets efficiently,” Sahney said. “With this new air link, Afghan goods can now reach India directly, creating significant opportunities for Afghan businesses.”

The initiative aims to ease the movement of Afghan exports such as dried fruits, saffron, carpets, and gemstones, which have long faced logistical hurdles due to regional trade restrictions.

Observers say the launch of the Kabul–Amritsar route could help revive the once-flourishing India–Afghanistan air corridor established before 2021, fostering greater regional integration and economic resilience.

Sahney added that the direct flights will not only boost trade but also enhance “mutual trust and people-to-people ties,” laying the groundwork for broader regional cooperation in South and Central Asia.