Business
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Indian lawmaker Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced the agreement, describing it as a “major development” that marks the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two countries.
A new air corridor between Afghanistan and India is set to open soon, with the launch of direct passenger and cargo flights between Kabul and Amritsar — a move hailed as a breakthrough for bilateral trade and connectivity.
“For years, the closure of the Attari–Wagah land route by Pakistan has prevented Afghan traders from accessing Indian markets efficiently,” Sahney said. “With this new air link, Afghan goods can now reach India directly, creating significant opportunities for Afghan businesses.”
The initiative aims to ease the movement of Afghan exports such as dried fruits, saffron, carpets, and gemstones, which have long faced logistical hurdles due to regional trade restrictions.
Observers say the launch of the Kabul–Amritsar route could help revive the once-flourishing India–Afghanistan air corridor established before 2021, fostering greater regional integration and economic resilience.
Sahney added that the direct flights will not only boost trade but also enhance “mutual trust and people-to-people ties,” laying the groundwork for broader regional cooperation in South and Central Asia.
Business
SpaceCom International holds investment talks with Afghanistan
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
SpaceCom International, a global telecommunications and technology company, concluded a series of high-level investment meetings with the Prime Minister’s office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), underscoring the mutual commitment to supporting private sector growth and economic development in the country.
During the discussions, both sides highlighted the importance of protecting and encouraging private sector investment, which is seen as critical to creating jobs and meeting the needs of the Afghan population.
Dr. Wasi, representing the Prime Minister’s office, expressed appreciation for SpaceCom’s continued presence in Afghanistan and offered full government support for initiatives that advance investment and economic development.
“We’re grateful to the Prime Minister’s office and Dr. Wasi for the invitation and productive discussions on a wide range of issues affecting private-sector foreign investors and the overall investment landscape in Afghanistan,” said Matt DeNapoli, CEO of SpaceCom International.
Abdul Kareem, Managing Director of SpaceCom Afghanistan, noted that senior government officials were proactive in arranging meetings and expressed strong interest in collaborating with international investors.
“Our leadership was pleasantly surprised by both the strong interest shown and the ease of working with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.
SpaceCom executives also remarked on visible improvements in Kabul’s infrastructure and urban landscape since their last visit. “The removal of concrete T-walls revealed shops and businesses that were previously obscured. New roads, less traffic, and a sense of calm throughout the city made it easier to assess ongoing construction and development projects,” said Artie Mullins, President of SpaceCom Afghanistan.
SpaceCom was founded in 2004 with a focus to become a leading global provider of satellite and telecommunication services, and reseller of value added service with its headquarters located in Virginia, US.
Business
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
In a local pharmaceutical plant, men and women work across multiple shifts, underscoring the growing participation of women in the province’s industrial workforce.
Women are emerging as a driving force behind Herat’s growing industrial sector, contributing significantly to production lines, family incomes, and the province’s overall economic expansion.
According to the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, more than 12,600 returnees from Iran have recently been employed in the province’s industrial city. The hiring process is ongoing as factories continue to expand their operations to meet rising market demand.
Officials say wages in the sector are also expected to increase by up to 30 percent, reflecting the growing strength and competitiveness of Herat’s manufacturing base.
Women now play a key role in this transformation. Thousands are employed in food processing, pharmaceutical, and non-alcoholic beverage factories, taking on essential positions across production, quality control, and management.
At one major food factory, women make up about 40 percent of the workforce — many of them the sole breadwinners for their families.
“Our female employees work with dedication and skill across multiple departments,” said the factory manager. “They are an essential part of our production process.”
Overall, the Herat Chamber estimates that around 150,000 people are currently employed across the industrial city, operating in three shifts. The majority are the main income earners for their households, highlighting Herat’s role as a vital economic hub for western Afghanistan.
Business
Ariana Afghan Airlines launches air cargo services to boost fruit exports
The Islamic Emirate has committed to financing the purchase of two cargo aircraft for Ariana Afghan Airlines.
Ariana Afghan Airlines is set to launch dedicated air cargo services aimed at enhancing the export of Afghanistan’s fresh and dried fruits to global markets.
The initiative was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister, held today in Kabul.
The meeting brought together senior officials from key ministries and government agencies to explore strategies for expanding the country’s fruit exports via air transport.
To ensure timely access to international markets, Ariana Afghan Airlines has been instructed to begin transporting fruit exports at cost price, without profit margins.Negotiations are also underway with international cargo companies to arrange charter flights as part of the short-term export strategy.
In a bid to establish a sustainable solution, the Islamic Emirate has committed to financing the purchase of two cargo aircraft for Ariana Afghan Airlines. Furthermore, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment has been directed to consult with traders to explore the creation of a dedicated air cargo company.
Relevant government agencies have been tasked with submitting detailed progress reports to the Economic Deputy’s office, as the government accelerates efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s export infrastructure and agricultural economy.
