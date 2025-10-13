Business
SpaceCom International holds investment talks with Afghanistan
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
SpaceCom International, a global telecommunications and technology company, concluded a series of high-level investment meetings with the Prime Minister’s office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), underscoring the mutual commitment to supporting private sector growth and economic development in the country.
During the discussions, both sides highlighted the importance of protecting and encouraging private sector investment, which is seen as critical to creating jobs and meeting the needs of the Afghan population.
Dr. Wasi, representing the Prime Minister’s office, expressed appreciation for SpaceCom’s continued presence in Afghanistan and offered full government support for initiatives that advance investment and economic development.
“We’re grateful to the Prime Minister’s office and Dr. Wasi for the invitation and productive discussions on a wide range of issues affecting private-sector foreign investors and the overall investment landscape in Afghanistan,” said Matt DeNapoli, CEO of SpaceCom International.
Abdul Kareem, Managing Director of SpaceCom Afghanistan, noted that senior government officials were proactive in arranging meetings and expressed strong interest in collaborating with international investors.
“Our leadership was pleasantly surprised by both the strong interest shown and the ease of working with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.
SpaceCom executives also remarked on visible improvements in Kabul’s infrastructure and urban landscape since their last visit. “The removal of concrete T-walls revealed shops and businesses that were previously obscured. New roads, less traffic, and a sense of calm throughout the city made it easier to assess ongoing construction and development projects,” said Artie Mullins, President of SpaceCom Afghanistan.
SpaceCom was founded in 2004 with a focus to become a leading global provider of satellite and telecommunication services, and reseller of value added service with its headquarters located in Virginia, US.
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
Business
Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub
In a local pharmaceutical plant, men and women work across multiple shifts, underscoring the growing participation of women in the province’s industrial workforce.
Women are emerging as a driving force behind Herat’s growing industrial sector, contributing significantly to production lines, family incomes, and the province’s overall economic expansion.
According to the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, more than 12,600 returnees from Iran have recently been employed in the province’s industrial city. The hiring process is ongoing as factories continue to expand their operations to meet rising market demand.
Officials say wages in the sector are also expected to increase by up to 30 percent, reflecting the growing strength and competitiveness of Herat’s manufacturing base.
Women now play a key role in this transformation. Thousands are employed in food processing, pharmaceutical, and non-alcoholic beverage factories, taking on essential positions across production, quality control, and management.
At one major food factory, women make up about 40 percent of the workforce — many of them the sole breadwinners for their families.
“Our female employees work with dedication and skill across multiple departments,” said the factory manager. “They are an essential part of our production process.”
In a local pharmaceutical plant, men and women work across multiple shifts, underscoring the growing participation of women in the province’s industrial workforce.
Overall, the Herat Chamber estimates that around 150,000 people are currently employed across the industrial city, operating in three shifts. The majority are the main income earners for their households, highlighting Herat’s role as a vital economic hub for western Afghanistan.
Business
Ariana Afghan Airlines launches air cargo services to boost fruit exports
The Islamic Emirate has committed to financing the purchase of two cargo aircraft for Ariana Afghan Airlines.
Ariana Afghan Airlines is set to launch dedicated air cargo services aimed at enhancing the export of Afghanistan’s fresh and dried fruits to global markets.
The initiative was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Economic Deputy of the Office of the Prime Minister, held today in Kabul.
The meeting brought together senior officials from key ministries and government agencies to explore strategies for expanding the country’s fruit exports via air transport.
To ensure timely access to international markets, Ariana Afghan Airlines has been instructed to begin transporting fruit exports at cost price, without profit margins.Negotiations are also underway with international cargo companies to arrange charter flights as part of the short-term export strategy.
In a bid to establish a sustainable solution, the Islamic Emirate has committed to financing the purchase of two cargo aircraft for Ariana Afghan Airlines. Furthermore, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment has been directed to consult with traders to explore the creation of a dedicated air cargo company.
Relevant government agencies have been tasked with submitting detailed progress reports to the Economic Deputy’s office, as the government accelerates efforts to strengthen Afghanistan’s export infrastructure and agricultural economy.
Business
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Officials say the exhibition aims to strengthen cross-border partnerships and attract investors to projects that can boost trade and regional development.
Afghanistan and Iran are preparing to hold a major joint trade and investment exhibition in the eastern Iranian city of Birjand from October 18 to 21, marking another step toward expanding economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
Organized in South Khorasan Province, which borders Afghanistan, the event will highlight opportunities across a wide range of industries — including agriculture and food processing, mining, construction, oil and petrochemicals, renewable energy, information technology, packaging, detergents, and medical tourism.
Officials say the exhibition aims to strengthen cross-border partnerships and attract investors to projects that can boost trade and regional development.
The location of Birjand, close to Afghanistan’s western provinces, is expected to make it an important hub for Afghan traders and business delegations attending the fair.
The event follows a September visit by Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, who led a high-level delegation to Kabul to discuss trade, transit, and investment cooperation.
During the visit, both sides agreed to remove barriers to commerce, enhance transport links, and pursue joint ventures in infrastructure, mining, and energy.
Atabak, who also met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said Iran and Afghanistan share deep historical and cultural bonds and that the Iranian government is prioritizing closer relations with its neighbors.
The two sides also discussed improving banking cooperation, expanding the Khaf–Herat railway, and increasing the use of Iran’s Chabahar port for Afghan exports.
Iranian officials said the upcoming seventh session of the Iran–Afghanistan Joint Economic Committee will further advance cooperation in rail, road, and trade projects.
Trade between the two countries has grown sharply in recent years. According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported $510 million in non-oil goods to Afghanistan in the first quarter of the current solar year (March 21 to June 21).
In 2024, total bilateral trade rose by 84 percent compared with the previous year, reaching $3.197 billion. Iran remains one of Afghanistan’s top trading partners, providing nearly one-quarter of its imports, including fuel, construction materials, steel, and agricultural goods.
Iranian and Afghan officials alike have said stronger economic cooperation will not only boost both economies but also promote regional stability and self-sufficiency.
Trump pledges to stop ‘another war’ between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Kabul rebuffs visit request from Pakistani officials Khawaja Asif and Asim Malik
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan after deadly border clashes
Asia Cup drama overshadows India’s win over Pakistan
Afghanistan grants five-year tax exemption to boost cold storage investment
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Tahawol: Afghan forces attacking Pakistani posts
Saar: Afghanistan’s retaliatory attacks on Pakistan
Tahawol: Importance of FM Muttaqi’s trip to India in 4 years discussed
Saar: Rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate FM’s trip to India discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan political analyst shot in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghans report restrictions on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan expresses interest in investing in Afghanistan’s gold and copper Mines
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s education system faces deepening crisis, UN warns
-
Latest News1 day ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
-
Sport3 days ago
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR voices concern over Pakistan’s decision to de-notify 16 Afghan refugee villages