SpaceCom International holds investment talks with Afghanistan

SpaceCom International, a global telecommunications and technology company, concluded a series of high-level investment meetings with the Prime Minister’s office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), underscoring the mutual commitment to supporting private sector growth and economic development in the country.

During the discussions, both sides highlighted the importance of protecting and encouraging private sector investment, which is seen as critical to creating jobs and meeting the needs of the Afghan population.

Dr. Wasi, representing the Prime Minister’s office, expressed appreciation for SpaceCom’s continued presence in Afghanistan and offered full government support for initiatives that advance investment and economic development.

“We’re grateful to the Prime Minister’s office and Dr. Wasi for the invitation and productive discussions on a wide range of issues affecting private-sector foreign investors and the overall investment landscape in Afghanistan,” said Matt DeNapoli, CEO of SpaceCom International.

Abdul Kareem, Managing Director of SpaceCom Afghanistan, noted that senior government officials were proactive in arranging meetings and expressed strong interest in collaborating with international investors.

“Our leadership was pleasantly surprised by both the strong interest shown and the ease of working with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.

SpaceCom executives also remarked on visible improvements in Kabul’s infrastructure and urban landscape since their last visit. “The removal of concrete T-walls revealed shops and businesses that were previously obscured. New roads, less traffic, and a sense of calm throughout the city made it easier to assess ongoing construction and development projects,” said Artie Mullins, President of SpaceCom Afghanistan.

SpaceCom was founded in 2004 with a focus to become a leading global provider of satellite and telecommunication services, and reseller of value added service with its headquarters located in Virginia, US.

SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.