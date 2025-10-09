Women drive industrial growth in Herat’s expanding economic hub

Women are emerging as a driving force behind Herat’s growing industrial sector, contributing significantly to production lines, family incomes, and the province’s overall economic expansion.

According to the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, more than 12,600 returnees from Iran have recently been employed in the province’s industrial city. The hiring process is ongoing as factories continue to expand their operations to meet rising market demand.

Officials say wages in the sector are also expected to increase by up to 30 percent, reflecting the growing strength and competitiveness of Herat’s manufacturing base.

Women now play a key role in this transformation. Thousands are employed in food processing, pharmaceutical, and non-alcoholic beverage factories, taking on essential positions across production, quality control, and management.

At one major food factory, women make up about 40 percent of the workforce — many of them the sole breadwinners for their families.

“Our female employees work with dedication and skill across multiple departments,” said the factory manager. “They are an essential part of our production process.”

In a local pharmaceutical plant, men and women work across multiple shifts, underscoring the growing participation of women in the province’s industrial workforce.

Overall, the Herat Chamber estimates that around 150,000 people are currently employed across the industrial city, operating in three shifts. The majority are the main income earners for their households, highlighting Herat’s role as a vital economic hub for western Afghanistan.