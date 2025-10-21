Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today

A high-level Pakistani delegation is scheduled to visit Afghanistan today (Tuesday) for crucial talks with Afghan officials on border management and bilateral trade, official sources confirmed.

The agenda includes discussions on the implementation of the “One Document Regime,” improved border control mechanisms, trade facilitation, and the regulation of cross-border movement.

Sources clarified that the visit was pre-planned and is not connected to the recent closure of the Torkham border or the current diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

During the visit, the Pakistani delegation is expected to hold multiple meetings with Afghan counterparts, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and rebuilding mutual trust.

This development follows a recent breakthrough in Doha, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye. The Qatari foreign ministry announced the agreement on Saturday night describing it as a significant step towards lasting regional peace.

Both sides also committed to continued dialogue and the establishment of a permanent mechanism aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability along the shared border.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that it would help de-escalate border tensions. He also announced that delegations from both countries are set to meet again in Istanbul on October 25.

The minister reaffirmed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty as part of their ongoing efforts to normalise relations.