Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for border, trade talks today
A high-level Pakistani delegation is scheduled to visit Afghanistan today (Tuesday) for crucial talks with Afghan officials on border management and bilateral trade, official sources confirmed.
The agenda includes discussions on the implementation of the “One Document Regime,” improved border control mechanisms, trade facilitation, and the regulation of cross-border movement.
Sources clarified that the visit was pre-planned and is not connected to the recent closure of the Torkham border or the current diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
During the visit, the Pakistani delegation is expected to hold multiple meetings with Afghan counterparts, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation and rebuilding mutual trust.
This development follows a recent breakthrough in Doha, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkiye. The Qatari foreign ministry announced the agreement on Saturday night describing it as a significant step towards lasting regional peace.
Both sides also committed to continued dialogue and the establishment of a permanent mechanism aimed at ensuring long-term peace and stability along the shared border.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the ceasefire agreement and expressed hope that it would help de-escalate border tensions. He also announced that delegations from both countries are set to meet again in Istanbul on October 25.
The minister reaffirmed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty as part of their ongoing efforts to normalise relations.
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
Several Russian companies have expressed strong interest in participating in Afghanistan’s ambitious Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing the capital’s worsening water shortage, the Ministry of Water and Energy announced.
According to the ministry, a delegation of Russian business representatives — accompanied by an official from the Russian Embassy in Kabul — met with Deputy Minister for Energy Abdul Hadi Yaqub to explore potential investment opportunities.
During the meeting, the Russian side reportedly conveyed readiness to engage not only in the water transfer project but also in a broader range of infrastructure and energy development ventures across Afghanistan.
Yaqub welcomed the proposal, saying the ministry is open to partnerships that support the country’s long-term development goals.
“The Ministry of Water and Energy welcomes all constructive cooperation in the fields of water management, power generation, and infrastructure,” Yaqub said. “The Islamic Emirate supports initiatives that contribute to Afghanistan’s sustainable growth and the well-being of its people.”
A strategic infrastructure priority
The Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project is among Afghanistan’s most significant planned infrastructure undertakings. The project aims to channel water from the Panjshir River to Kabul, where rapid population growth has placed severe strain on existing water resources.
Experts say that, if completed, the project could provide a critical lifeline for the capital, ensuring a more stable water supply for households, agriculture, and industry. It could also serve as a model for future large-scale hydrological and energy projects in the country.
The initiative aligns with the Islamic Emirate’s broader strategy to attract foreign investment and technical expertise, particularly from countries with a history of engagement in Afghanistan’s development.
Strengthening Afghan–Russian ties
Russia has in recent months increased its diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan, signaling interest in sectors such as energy, mining, and infrastructure. Several Russian companies have previously explored opportunities in Afghanistan’s power generation and oil industries, and Moscow has hosted multiple meetings with Afghan officials to discuss cooperation.
Analysts view the latest discussions as part of a gradual deepening of economic ties between the two countries, amid Afghanistan’s ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy and reduce dependency on Western aid.
“Russia sees Afghanistan as a potential partner for regional energy connectivity and resource development,” said a Kabul-based economic analyst. “Projects like the Panjshir–Kabul water transfer could become a stepping stone for broader collaboration.”
Looking ahead
While no formal agreements have yet been signed, the ministry described the discussions with Russian companies as positive and forward-looking. Officials say technical assessments and feasibility studies will be required before construction can begin.
If realized, the project would mark one of the first major foreign-backed infrastructure initiatives under the current government — signaling renewed international confidence in Afghanistan’s stability and investment potential.
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
A new air corridor between Afghanistan and India is set to open soon, with the launch of direct passenger and cargo flights between Kabul and Amritsar — a move hailed as a breakthrough for bilateral trade and connectivity.
Indian lawmaker Vikramjit Singh Sahney announced the agreement, describing it as a “major development” that marks the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two countries.
“For years, the closure of the Attari–Wagah land route by Pakistan has prevented Afghan traders from accessing Indian markets efficiently,” Sahney said. “With this new air link, Afghan goods can now reach India directly, creating significant opportunities for Afghan businesses.”
The initiative aims to ease the movement of Afghan exports such as dried fruits, saffron, carpets, and gemstones, which have long faced logistical hurdles due to regional trade restrictions.
Observers say the launch of the Kabul–Amritsar route could help revive the once-flourishing India–Afghanistan air corridor established before 2021, fostering greater regional integration and economic resilience.
Sahney added that the direct flights will not only boost trade but also enhance “mutual trust and people-to-people ties,” laying the groundwork for broader regional cooperation in South and Central Asia.
SpaceCom International holds investment talks with Afghanistan
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
SpaceCom International, a global telecommunications and technology company, concluded a series of high-level investment meetings with the Prime Minister’s office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), underscoring the mutual commitment to supporting private sector growth and economic development in the country.
During the discussions, both sides highlighted the importance of protecting and encouraging private sector investment, which is seen as critical to creating jobs and meeting the needs of the Afghan population.
Dr. Wasi, representing the Prime Minister’s office, expressed appreciation for SpaceCom’s continued presence in Afghanistan and offered full government support for initiatives that advance investment and economic development.
“We’re grateful to the Prime Minister’s office and Dr. Wasi for the invitation and productive discussions on a wide range of issues affecting private-sector foreign investors and the overall investment landscape in Afghanistan,” said Matt DeNapoli, CEO of SpaceCom International.
Abdul Kareem, Managing Director of SpaceCom Afghanistan, noted that senior government officials were proactive in arranging meetings and expressed strong interest in collaborating with international investors.
“Our leadership was pleasantly surprised by both the strong interest shown and the ease of working with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.
SpaceCom executives also remarked on visible improvements in Kabul’s infrastructure and urban landscape since their last visit. “The removal of concrete T-walls revealed shops and businesses that were previously obscured. New roads, less traffic, and a sense of calm throughout the city made it easier to assess ongoing construction and development projects,” said Artie Mullins, President of SpaceCom Afghanistan.
SpaceCom was founded in 2004 with a focus to become a leading global provider of satellite and telecommunication services, and reseller of value added service with its headquarters located in Virginia, US.
SpaceCom offers different types of satellite and telecom services to government and business enterprises throughout USA, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia.
