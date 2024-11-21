Saar
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency challenges reviewed
Saar
Saar: Climate change effects in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Increase in Pakistan’s security issues discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Mujahid says IEA stands with media outlets
Sport4 hours ago
Ariana News to broadcast IPL auction live and exclusively in Afghanistan
World6 hours ago
ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader
Business4 weeks ago
China to offer Afghanistan tariff-free trade
Business3 weeks ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Regional2 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport1 week ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World2 weeks ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Expanding ties & cooperation with Iran discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Calls for improving Afghanistan’s relations discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls for expanding cooperation between Afghanistan-Iran discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency challenges reviewed
Latest News2 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over tension between Russia-Ukraine reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ottawa taking detention of Canadian in Afghanistan ‘very seriously’
-
Sport4 days ago
FIFA unveils Innovative Club World Cup Trophy ahead of new tournament in 2025
-
Regional4 days ago
India’s successful test of hypersonic missile puts it among elite group
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump team compiling list of military officers responsible for US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Canada sent 19 failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan last year
-
Sport3 days ago
Abu Dhabi’s thrilling T10 tournament just days away
-
World4 days ago
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat UAE by 169 runs in U19 tri-series