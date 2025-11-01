Saar
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Saar
Saar: CSTO’s concern on Afghanistan’s security situation discussed
Saar
Saar: Halt of Kabul–Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar
Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Tahawol5 minutes ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Latest News4 hours ago
Imports via Khaf–Herat railway rise fivefold compared to last year
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan must encourage regionally coordinated approach on Afghanistan, says former envoy
Regional8 hours ago
Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several
International Sports4 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
International Sports4 weeks ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
World4 weeks ago
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Tahawol5 minutes ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s irrational demands on Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on issues affecting Afghan refugees
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: CSTO’s concern on Afghanistan’s security situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team secures second place in Central Asia Championship
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan government issues stern warning to Pakistan after negotiations fail
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
-
Regional4 days ago
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Turkey, damages buildings
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Turkey end without breakthrough
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan health minister visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral cooperation