Saar: Islamabad’s continued accusations against Kabul discussed
Saar: Harsh winter & problems of Afghans in need discussed
Saar: Challenges and opportunities for Syria’s new govt discussed
Saar: Effects of climate change on children discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Latest developments in Syria reviewed
Saar3 hours ago
Latest News4 hours ago
Kunduz families get much needed food aid, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Latest News4 hours ago
India hoping to import coal and marble from Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Japan announces $27.5 million aid package to Afghanistan
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Sport3 weeks ago
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Latest News3 weeks ago
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Latest News3 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar3 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA’s demand for global engagement discussed
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns rise over TTP’s presence in Afghanistan
Trending
Business4 days ago
Daily truck clearances at Torkham drop from 400-500 to 5-10
Regional5 days ago
Israel kills at least 66 Palestinians in Gaza, strikes post office used as shelter
Latest News5 days ago
Daesh threat still exists in Afghanistan: White House
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan’s isolation is not the solution, we must be patient and pragmatic: UN envoy
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan seals T20I series victory over Zimbabwe
Sport4 days ago
Lanka T10: Jaffna Titans’ skipper advocates for format to expand globally
Latest News4 days ago
Iran says it spends over $10 billion annually on Afghan refugees
World4 days ago
Syrian clerics in former Assad stronghold call for national unity, democracy