Saar: Truce talks between Kabul-Islamabad in Turkey discussed
Saar: IEA no longer mediating Pakistan–TTP talks
Saar: Appointment of Qatar’s ambassador to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol4 hours ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Kabul–Islamabad talks in Turkey
Latest News5 hours ago
Meeting of deputy ministers of ECO member states held in Tehran
Saar6 hours ago
Sport8 hours ago
Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghan products and goods expo opens in Kazakhstan
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
International Sports3 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
International Sports3 weeks ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
World4 weeks ago
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Tahawol4 hours ago
Saar6 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Progress in Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Turkey
1 day ago
Saar: Third day of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Istanbul
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan seeks to build hydropower dam on Kunar River soon
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crushes Uzbekistan 10–2 at Asian Youth Games
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan falls 3-1 to Turkmenistan in Central Asian Championship
Latest News2 days ago
Some UK universities suspend Afghan student applications amid visa concerns
World4 days ago
Trump seeks trade deal with Xi during Asia trip
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to send 69 athletes to Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan working on trans-Afghan railway project: PM Sharif
Business2 days ago
Afghan firm starts exporting pomegranates to Russia via Torghundi