Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4

The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4 wrapped up on Friday with a high-stakes final match between Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC, as both teams vied for the championship title.

In a thrilling and decisive showdown, Sadaqat FC delivered a standout performance particularly in the second half defeating Noorzad FC with a final score of 3–1 to secure the 2024 championship.

The opening ceremony of the final match also honored the league’s top performers. Akbar Kazemi, the star player of Sadaqat FC, was named Afghanistan’s Futsal Player of the Year 2024.

Akbar Kazemi was also named the top scorer of AFPL Season 4, with 25 goals.

Other individual awards included:

Best Young Player of the Year 2024 : Sayed Murtaza Hussaini (Perozi Panjshir FC)

: Sayed Murtaza Hussaini (Perozi Panjshir FC) Best Coach of the Year 2024 : Hussain Afshar (Noorzad FC)

: Hussain Afshar (Noorzad FC) Best Goalkeeper of the Year 2024: Mohammad Jawad Safari

This season featured 10 participating teams, with the competition kicking off on June 6 at the Futsal Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

Participating Clubs:

Sadaqat FC, Noorzad FC, Omid FC, Zaitoon FC, Zahir Asad FC, Etihad FC, Jawanan Maihan, Deyar Sanayee, Arya Forj, and Perozi Panjshir.

In total, 90 matches were played throughout the season. Notably, for the first time in league history, matches were held in a home-and-away format, marking a significant step forward in the league’s development.

ATN’s support helps futsal flourish

ATN has consistently supported the development of futsal in Afghanistan and made sure that the growing fan base across the country got to see their national team in action at the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan last year.

Matches were broadcast live and millions of viewers cheered their team on in what was Afghanistan’s first ever appearance at the global showpiece.

A World Cup debut wasn’t however Afghanistan’s only high during the course of 2024 as they also played in the AFC Futsal Championship for the first time.

While Afghanistan appears to be scripting yet another sporting fairy tale, this time in futsal, development of players on home ground is critical – hence the importance of domestic tournaments such as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League.