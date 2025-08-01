Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially announced the dates for a T20I Tri-Nation Series featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and host United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, 2025.

Organized by the Emirates Cricket Board, the series will follow a round-robin format where each team will face the others twice in the group stage. The top two teams will advance to the final, scheduled for Sunday, September 7, making it a total of seven matches in the tournament.

This series comes just ahead of the 2025 ACC Asia Cup, set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, and will serve as a crucial preparation platform for all three sides.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “We are delighted to join this high-quality tri-nation contest and extend our sincere appreciation to the Emirates Cricket Board for their generous initiative in organizing the series. Sharjah holds a special place in cricket history, and we are confident this tournament will offer excellent match exposure for all participating teams ahead of the Asia Cup.”

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the tournament’s timing: “This series comes at a crucial time in our calendar. We’re looking forward to giving our players a chance to face strong opposition under competitive conditions. It will serve as a valuable build-up to the challenges of the Asia Cup and beyond.”

In the first match of the series, Afghanistan will face Pakistan,