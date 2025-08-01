Sport
Afghanistan announces dates for T20I Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and UAE
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has officially announced the dates for a T20I Tri-Nation Series featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and host United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will take place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, 2025.
Organized by the Emirates Cricket Board, the series will follow a round-robin format where each team will face the others twice in the group stage. The top two teams will advance to the final, scheduled for Sunday, September 7, making it a total of seven matches in the tournament.
This series comes just ahead of the 2025 ACC Asia Cup, set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, and will serve as a crucial preparation platform for all three sides.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “We are delighted to join this high-quality tri-nation contest and extend our sincere appreciation to the Emirates Cricket Board for their generous initiative in organizing the series. Sharjah holds a special place in cricket history, and we are confident this tournament will offer excellent match exposure for all participating teams ahead of the Asia Cup.”
ACB CEO Naseeb Khan emphasized the tournament’s timing: “This series comes at a crucial time in our calendar. We’re looking forward to giving our players a chance to face strong opposition under competitive conditions. It will serve as a valuable build-up to the challenges of the Asia Cup and beyond.”
In the first match of the series, Afghanistan will face Pakistan,
Final Week of AFPL: Victories for Zahir Asad and Perozi Panjshir
In the final week of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) held in Kabul, Zahir Asad and Omid FC faced off on Thursday.
In Match 88 of the season, Zahir Asad delivered a strong performance, defeating Omid FC 4–1.
In Match 89, Perozi Panjshir dominated Arya Forj with a convincing 5–1 win.
The fourth season of the AFPL will conclude tomorrow (Friday) with a decisive clash between Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC, where this season’s champion will be crowned.
Futsal fans across the country can watch the highly anticipated AFPL final live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
Once again, Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will bring this global event into the homes of all Afghans after having secured the exclusive live broadcast rights for Afghanistan.
The upcoming edition of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 will take place from August 5 to August 31 in the UK, featuring eight franchise teams in a high-intensity 100-ball format that continues to gain popularity among global cricket audiences.
The tournament will kick off with a headline match between London Spirit and defending champions Oval Invincibles at Lord’s Cricket Ground. The final is also scheduled to be held at Lord’s on August 31.
This year’s participating teams include London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Welsh Fire.
Each team will play 100-ball innings per match, with bowlers allowed to deliver either five or ten consecutive deliveries, and a maximum of 20 balls in total. Strategic fielding marks are observed every ten balls, adding a tactical edge to the short-format game.
A number of big-name international players are set to feature in this season’s competition. Australia’s Steve Smith has joined Welsh Fire, New Zealand’s Trent Boult will turn out for Birmingham Phoenix, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is set to return to Oval Invincibles.
Noor Ahmad was the only Afghan player selected in the formal 2025 player draft. He secured a top-tier deal with Manchester Originals worth £200,000 ($267,000), making him the most expensive overseas pick in the tournament.
Rashid Khan, however, was pre-signed directly by Oval Invincibles. His deal was reportedly worth £120,000 ($160,000).
Cricket fans in Afghanistan will be able to follow all the action live, as ATN has secured exclusive broadcasting rights. Every match of the men’s competition will be shown live and in full on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of The Hundred directly into Afghan homes.
With world-class talent, packed stadiums, and a format designed for speed and entertainment, The Hundred 2025 promises another thrilling chapter in the evolution of the modern game.
AFPL: Zaitoon and Etihad triumph in final week showdowns
As the fourth season of the Afghanistan Premier Futsal League (AFPL) wraps up in Kabul, Wednesday’s matches delivered exciting results.
In Match 86, Zaitoon FC put on a dominant display, defeating Deyar Sanayee FC with a commanding 8–2 victory.
In Match 87, Etihad FC outplayed Jawanan Maihan FC, securing a 4–1 win and earning three crucial points.
The action continues tomorrow with two final fixtures: Zahir Asad FC will take on Omid FC, while Arya Forj faces off against Panjshir Victory FC.
Futsal fans across the country can catch all the action from the league’s final week live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
