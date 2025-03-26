World
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Researcher identifies “network of fake consulting and headhunting firms”
A network of companies operated by a secretive Chinese tech firm has been trying to recruit recently laid-off U.S. government workers, according to job ads and a researcher who uncovered the campaign, Reuters reported Wednesday.
Max Lesser, a senior analyst on emerging threats with the Washington-based think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said some companies placing recruitment ads were “part of a broader network of fake consulting and headhunting firms targeting former government employees and AI researchers.”
Little information is publicly available on the four consultancies and recruitment companies allegedly involved in the network, which in some cases shared overlapping websites, were hosted on the same server, or had other digital links, according to Reuters’ reporting and Lesser’s research.
The four companies’ websites are hosted at the same IP address alongside Smiao Intelligence, an internet services company whose website became unavailable during Reuters’ reporting.
Reuters could not determine the nature of the relationship between Smiao Intelligence and the four companies.
The news agency’s attempts to track down the four companies and Smiao Intelligence ran into numerous dead-ends including unanswered phone calls, phone numbers that no longer work, fake addresses, addresses that lead to empty fields, unanswered emails and deleted job listings from LinkedIn.
Lesser, who uncovered the network and shared his research with Reuters ahead of publication, said the campaign follows “well-established” techniques used by previous Chinese intelligence operations.
“What makes this activity significant,” he said, “is that the network seeks to exploit the financial vulnerabilities of former federal workers affected by recent mass layoffs.”
Reuters could not determine if the companies are linked to the Chinese government or whether any former federal workers were recruited.
Asked about the research, three intelligence analysts told Reuters the network appeared to be a prime example of how foreign-linked entities are trying to gather intelligence from staff fired or forced into retirement by President Donald Trump and billionaire tech tycoon Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Reuters in an email that China was unaware of any of the entities allegedly involved in the campaign and Beijing respects data privacy and security.
A White House spokesperson said China was constantly trying to exploit the United States’ “free and open system” through espionage and coercion.
“Both active and former government employees must recognize the danger these governments pose and the importance of safeguarding government information,” the spokesperson said.
One of the companies in the network, RiverMerge Strategies, bills itself on its website as a “professional geopolitical risk consulting company” and posted two since-deleted job listings on its since-removed LinkedIn page in mid-February.
One ad that sought a “Geopolitical Consulting Advisor” with experience with government agencies, international organizations, or multinational corporations, displayed that it had more than 200 applications, according to a screenshot of the LinkedIn post.
The other sought a human resources specialist who could “utilize a deep understanding of the Washington talent pool to identify candidates with policy or consulting experience,” and “leverage connections to local professional networks, think tanks, and academic institutions.”
World
Russian missile attack wounds 88 in Ukraine’s Sumy, officials say
Zelenskiy said Russia was “the only entity prolonging this war and tormenting both our people and the entire world.
A Russian missile attack hit a densely-populated district of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy, wounding 88 people, including 17 children, on Monday as ceasefire talks, ploughed on, officials said.
Regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh announced the latest casualty toll on national television. He said many more children had escaped injury as they had been evacuated to air raid shelters, Reuters reported.
“They were in the area in a densely-populated area hit by the enemy strike,” Artiukh told the television.
“Two schools fell within the impact zone. I was present when our rescuers cleared the locations where the children were. They were in protective structures. All the children were rescued and evacuated to a safe place.”
Several high-rise residential blocks in the city centre were also damaged, read the report.
Artiukh had earlier spoken in a video that he said was shot at the scene with heavy black smoke, fires and a car with shattered windows in the background. Smoke also rose from the upper floors of a five-storey residential block nearby.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy deplored the attack in his nightly video address as the latest example of “losses, pain and destruction, something Ukraine never wanted.”
The missile struck the city as Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible ceasefire.
Zelenskiy said Russia was “the only entity prolonging this war and tormenting both our people and the entire world.
“To force Russia into peace, strong measures and decisive actions are needed,” he said. “We are ready to support every strong initiative that makes diplomacy more effective.”
Foreign Minister Adrii Sybiha said Moscow was speaking of peace “while carrying out brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in major Ukrainian cities.”
“Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and end its war on civilians,” Sybiha said.
Acting Sumy mayor Artem Kobzar said on Telegram an industrial facility was attacked but did not name it.
Sumy, about 30 km (20 miles) from the Russian border, comes under constant drone and missile strikes from Russia.
World
Putin and Trump may have spoken more than twice, Kremlin says
Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward in his 2024 book “War” reported that Trump had direct conversations as many as seven times with Putin after he left the White House in 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump may have had more contacts than the two publicly announced telephone calls over recent months, the Kremlin said in video footage published by state television on Sunday.
Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly said that he wants the three-year conflict in Ukraine to end and has warned of the risks of it escalating into a world war between the United States and Russia.
There have so far been two announced phone calls between Putin and Trump this year – on Feb. 12 and on March 18 – though there has been speculation about much more frequent contact, and also reports that they spoke before Trump was elected last year.
When asked by the most prominent Kremlin correspondent for state television about remarks by Trump that indicated there may have been more than two calls, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said information had been released about those calls he knew of.
“Listen, we inform you about the conversations that we are aware of. But we can’t rule out everything else,” Peskov said.
State television’s Pavel Zarubin then asked: “So all sorts of nuances are possible as they say?” to which Peskov replied: “Well, that is how I would answer your question.”
The contacts between Trump and Putin have spooked European leaders who fear the United States could be turning its back on Europe in the hope of striking a peace deal with Russia as part of some broader grand bargain encompassing oil prices, the Middle East and competition with China.
Trump told the Washington Examiner, that he had been speaking to the Russian leader for weeks.
Before the contacts with Trump, Putin last spoke to a sitting U.S. president in February 2022, when he and Joe Biden spoke shortly before the Russian leader ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward in his 2024 book “War” reported that Trump had direct conversations as many as seven times with Putin after he left the White House in 2021.
Asked if that were true in an interview to Bloomberg last year, Trump said: “If I did, it’s a smart thing.” The Kremlin denied Woodward’s report.
Reuters, The Washington Post and Axios reported separately that Trump and Putin spoke in early November. The Kremlin also denied those reports.
Putin and Trump may have another phone call if Ukraine continues strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, Peskov said.
Putin agreed to the suspension of such attacks in a phone call with Trump last week. Kyiv, which has said it would be willing to take part in such a partial ceasefire if a document setting out its terms is agreed, has accused Russia of not abiding by Putin’s order, something Moscow denies.
“While the Russian side has been sticking to its word for several days now, the word that the president gave, and to the president’s command, which immediately came into force and was immediately implemented, and is still being implemented, the same cannot be said of the Kyiv regime”, Peskov said.
Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Friday of blowing up a Russian gas pumping station in a border area where Ukrainian troops have been retreating. Russia said on Saturday it reserves the right to a “symmetrical response” to Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities.
Asked if Ukraine’s violation of the agreement may become a reason for another Putin-Trump call, Peskov said: “Absolutely. The presidents confirmed their intention to continue contacts as necessary.”
In another clip released on Zarubin’s Telegram channel earlier on Sunday, Peskov said the latest phone call between Putin and Trump was “a step towards a face-to-face meeting”, adding that Russia-U.S. talks in Riyadh scheduled for Monday would also be such a step, Interfax news agency reported.
World
Thousands of federal agents diverted to Trump immigration crackdown
Trump’s hardline approach to deporting immigrants has intensified America’s already-stark partisan divide
Federal agents who usually hunt down child abusers are now cracking down on immigrants who live in the U.S. illegally, Reuters reported.
Homeland Security investigators who specialize in money laundering are raiding restaurants and other small businesses looking for immigrants who aren’t authorized to work and agents who pursue drug traffickers and tax fraud are being reassigned to enforce immigration law.
As U.S. President Donald Trump pledges to deport “millions and millions” of “criminal aliens,” thousands of federal law enforcement officials from multiple agencies are being enlisted to take on new work as immigration enforcers, pulling crime-fighting resources away on other areas — from drug trafficking and terrorism to sexual abuse and fraud, Reuters reported Sunday.
This account of Trump’s push to reorganize federal law enforcement – the most significant since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks – is based on interviews with more than 20 current and former federal agents, attorneys and other federal officials.
Most had first-hand knowledge of the changes. Nearly all spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss their work.
“I do not recall ever seeing this wide a spectrum of federal government resources all being turned toward immigration enforcement,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former Homeland Security official who has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations.
“When you’re telling agencies to stop what you’ve been doing and do this now, whatever else they were doing takes a back seat.”
In response to questions from Reuters, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the U.S. government is “mobilizing federal and state law enforcement to find, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to respond to questions about its staffing.
In a statement, the FBI said it is “protecting the U.S. from many threats.”
The White House did not respond to requests for comment.
The Trump administration has offered no comprehensive accounting of the revamp. But it echoes the aftermath of the 2001 attacks, when Congress created the Department of Homeland Security that pulled together 169,000 federal employees from other agencies and refocused the FBI on battling terrorism.
Trump’s hardline approach to deporting immigrants has intensified America’s already-stark partisan divide.
The U.S. Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin, described the crackdown as a “wasteful, misguided diversion of resources.”
In a statement to Reuters, he said it was “making America less safe” by drawing agents and officials away from fighting corporate fraud, terrorism, child sexual exploitation and other crimes.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, in an interview with Reuters, denied the changes across federal law enforcement were hindering other important criminal investigations.
“I completely reject the idea that because we’re prioritizing immigration that we are not simultaneously full-force going after violent crime.”
He said the crackdown was warranted. “President Trump views what has happened over the last couple years truly as an invasion, so that’s how we’re trying to remedy that.”
On January 20, his first day back in office, Trump signed an executive order, directing federal agencies to team up to fight “an invasion” of illegal immigrants. He cast the nation’s estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally as the driving factor behind crime, gang violence and drug trafficking – assertions not supported by government statistics, – and accused immigrants of draining U.S. government resources and depriving citizens of jobs.
Almost immediately, federal law enforcement started posting photos of the crackdown to social media: agents wore body armor and jackets emblazoned with names of multiple agencies – including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, known as ATF – during raids on immigrants without proper legal status.
Before this year, ATF had played almost no role in immigration enforcement. It typically investigated firearms offenses, bombings, arson and illicit shipments of alcohol and tobacco.
But since Trump’s inauguration, about 80% of its roughly 2,500 agents have been ordered to take on at least some immigration enforcement tasks, two officials familiar with ATF’s operations said. The ATF agents are being used largely as “fugitive hunters” to find migrants living in the U.S. illegally, one of the officials said.
The DEA, whose roughly 10,000 staff have led the nation’s efforts to battle drug cartels, has shifted about a quarter of its work to immigration operations, said a former official briefed by current DEA leaders on the changes. Two other former officials described the commitment as “substantial” but did not know precisely how much work shifted.
Many of the reassigned federal officials have had little training or experience in immigration law, the sources said.
The results, so far, are mixed: the number of migrants seeking to cross the southern U.S. border in February was the lowest in decades and the number of people detained over immigration violations has surged. That hasn’t yet led to an increase in deportations, but experts expect a jump in those numbers in coming months.
Russian envoy to Islamabad says IEA’s efforts to combat terrorism have been ‘insufficient’
IEA requests handover of Afghanistan Embassy in Washington
UN and ICRC warn of serious water shortage in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings secure thrilling 11-run win over Gujurat Titans
Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Floods in Farah and Kandahar claim the lives of 29 people
Saudi Arabia confirms $500 million pledge to Afghanistan, Pakistan polio campaign
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
Tahawol: Overview of recent developments in Türkiye
Saar: Discussion on US tariffs against some countries
Saar: US position on Iran’s nuclear program discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Turkey protests and arrests
Saar: Fate of Ukraine war discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
American freed by IEA reunited with wife, former cellmate, in US
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation delivers Ramadan aid to needy families in Bamyan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76
-
International Sports3 days ago
RCB bring fireworks to opening night of IPL 2025
-
Latest News4 days ago
Eighteen injured after dispute between two brothers in Helmand
-
Regional4 days ago
Hamas studies US ‘bridge’ proposal for truce as Israel escalates return to war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Torkham border reopens for pedestrians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan will be ‘catastrophic’: UNICEF