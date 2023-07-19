Business
Securing trade ties with region a foreign policy priority for IEA: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says expanding trade relations with regional countries and connecting the region through trade is at the top of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy.
Muttaqi made the remarks on the occasion of Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair in Kabul on Tuesday.
At the event, Muttaqi said that the IEA’s foreign policy is economy-oriented, and within the framework of this policy, they want to increase the volume of trade and transit, implement large regional economic projects and attract investment.
He added that facilitating the business process and creating modern infrastructure is one of the most important programs of the Islamic Emirate.
He asked all foreign and domestic investors to invest in Afghanistan because, according to him, the conditions for investment in the country have been provided.
Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that investment facilities have been provided in Afghanistan in various sectors.
“The current situation is suitable for investment, now there is security, transparency in the system and foreign investors can invest in the country,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of MoIC.
In addition, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have also noted that good conditions for economic activities have been provided in the country.
According to them, IEA has always tried to prevent political issues from overshadowing business.
Economic experts have also said that if Afghanistan’s economic relations with regional and neighboring countries become more regular, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of the region and neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project
Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday agreed on the route of a railway project connecting the three countries.
Afghanistan Railway Authority said in a statement that the rail link will pass through the country’s Mazar-i-Sharif city and Kharlachi border crossing in Paktia.
The agreement was signed in a trilateral meeting in Islamabad that was attended by railway officials of the three countries and Pakistan’s railways and finance ministers. Afghan and Uzbek ambassadors in Islamabad were also present.
At the meeting, the parties also approved a one-year plan for the project based on which international consulting firms will prepare information about the project to share with international financial institutions and countries to attract their investment in the project.
They also stressed that the feasibility study of the project should be conducted with full accuracy, quality and appropriate speed so that practical work could start soon.
Kabul expo attracts over 25 Pakistani manufacturers
Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, chief executive officer of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the Imam Abu Hanifa Exhibition in Kabul that more than 25 leading Pakistani manufacturers are participating at the expo
Speaking at the ceremony, Motiwala thanked the Afghan government for providing “such business opportunities to Pakistani exhibitors which will further widen the business-to-business relations between the two fraternal neighbors.”
He also said he hopes the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan makes business-friendly investment policies to attract investment.
Turkish investors show interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that Turkish investors asked to invest in mines and processing plants in Afghanistan in a meeting with Shahabuddin Delawar, acting minister of the ministry.
According to the ministry, Turkish investors discussed their interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, and stated they want to invest in mines and mineral processing facilities inside Afghanistan.
At the same time, Delawar welcomed the interest shown by Turkish investors and promised to cooperate in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and regulations.
