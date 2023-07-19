Securing trade ties with region a foreign policy priority for IEA: Muttaqi

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says expanding trade relations with regional countries and connecting the region through trade is at the top of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy.

Muttaqi made the remarks on the occasion of Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair in Kabul on Tuesday.

At the event, Muttaqi said that the IEA’s foreign policy is economy-oriented, and within the framework of this policy, they want to increase the volume of trade and transit, implement large regional economic projects and attract investment.

He added that facilitating the business process and creating modern infrastructure is one of the most important programs of the Islamic Emirate.

He asked all foreign and domestic investors to invest in Afghanistan because, according to him, the conditions for investment in the country have been provided.

Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that investment facilities have been provided in Afghanistan in various sectors.

“The current situation is suitable for investment, now there is security, transparency in the system and foreign investors can invest in the country,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of MoIC.

In addition, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have also noted that good conditions for economic activities have been provided in the country.

According to them, IEA has always tried to prevent political issues from overshadowing business.

Economic experts have also said that if Afghanistan’s economic relations with regional and neighboring countries become more regular, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of the region and neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.