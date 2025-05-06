Senior UN official meets with Afghan Youth Minister over future UNFPA projects

The Assistant Secretary-General of the UN, who also serves as Deputy Executive Director (Management) of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), met with Mohammad Younus Rashid, Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs, on Tuesday in Kabul for discussions on UNFPA’s future and ongoing projects in Afghanistan.

Andrew Paul Seburnton, who is on his first visit to Afghanistan, stated he intends to discuss UNFPA’s plans with relevant authorities in accordance with the organization’s policies, and to provide information on the continuation and potential expansion of UNFPA’s activities in the country. He also assured Rashid of the organization’s continued support for Afghanistan.

Rashid welcomed the UN delegation and expressed his appreciation for the visit by a senior UN official. He noted that such visits allow international actors to witness first-hand the nationwide security, development efforts, and positive changes taking place in Afghanistan, rather than relying on misleading narratives often portrayed in the media.

Rashid also expressed satisfaction with the projects currently being implemented in cooperation with partner organizations and financially supported by UNFPA.

He voiced hope that the international community would further enhance its support for education, vocational training, capacity building, and healthcare services for Afghan youth.

Strengthened support in these areas, he noted, would empower young Afghans to combat challenges such as illegal migration, unemployment, and social instability, and help them contribute meaningfully to the country’s development and the well-being of its people.

In response, Seburnton assured Rashid that the United Nations remains committed to its work in Afghanistan and will continue its efforts to present an accurate and positive image of the country to the international community.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General was accompanied by Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Pio Smith, and Kwabena Asante-Ntiamoah, the UNFPA Representative in Afghanistan.