Regional
Sharif calls for American investment in Pakistan in Trump meet
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited American companies to invest in the country during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House that also focused on how to end to the war in Gaza, his office said on Friday.
Sharif, along with army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, met Trump on Thursday, in a further sign of warming relations with the United States, which had been frozen under the previous U.S. administration, Reuters reported.
The Pakistani prime minister earmarked the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors for investment from U.S. companies, his office said in a statement. Trump previously called for American companies to explore for oil in Pakistan.
“The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that under President Trump’s leadership, the Pakistan-U.S. partnership would be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of both countries,” it said.
There was no immediate statement from the White House. Just before the meeting, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that Munir “is a very great guy, and so is the prime minister”.
Pakistan’s military wields an outsized influence over politics and the army chief is widely considered the most powerful person in the country.
MIDDLE EAST PEACE DISCUSSED
Discussions also turned to the Middle East, where Pakistan is taking an increasing role. The prime minister’s office said that Sharif “lauded President Trump’s efforts to bring about an immediate end to the war in Gaza”.
Sharif was one of the leaders from Muslim-majority nations who met Trump earlier this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The U.S. President had presented them with a 21-point peace plan for the Middle East and Gaza, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday, adding that he is confident of “some sort of breakthrough”.
Earlier this month, Pakistan signed a mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia, as many Arab nations feel a rising threat from Israel. Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed Muslim-majority nation and also boasts the largest army among them.
It was the first meeting in the White House with a Pakistani civilian leader since Trump’s first term, when he hosted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019.
But Trump did meet Munir earlier this year at the White House, without Sharif present, the first instance of such a meeting with a civilian government in place in Islamabad.
Regional
Ukraine restores diplomatic ties with Syria, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine and Syria formally restored diplomatic relations on Wednesday as their leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine broke off relations with Syria in June 2022 after ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s government recognised the independence of swathes of occupied Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion, Reuters reported.
Ukraine has worked to engage with Syrian authorities since the December 2024 toppling of Assad, who was for years a staunch Russian ally and allowed Moscow to build up a military foothold on its territory.
“We are pleased with this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram after announcing the restoration of diplomatic relations.
Zelenskiy sent his foreign minister to Damascus last December to hold talks with the new Syrian leadership, urging them to cut Russia’s presence from its territory and promising food aid shipments.
The Syrian leadership said it was hoping for close relations with Kyiv.
Russia, which has given Assad asylum, has itself made visible efforts to build relations with the new Syrian government and sent a big delegation headed by a top energy official to visit earlier this month.
On Wednesday, Zelenskiy told the U.N. General Assembly in his speech that Syria deserved stronger international support, and that Damascus was still having to appeal for an easing of crippling economic sanctions.
Regional
US has Gaza peace plan and hopes for breakthrough soon, says envoy
The United States shared a 21-point Middle East peace plan at this week’s U.N. meetings and is hopeful for a breakthrough on Gaza in the coming days, its envoy to the region said on Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump presented proposals to leaders from several Muslim-majority countries – including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt – during a meeting held on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly on Monday, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said, Reuters reported.
“I think it addresses Israeli concerns and, as well, the concerns of all the neighbors in the region,” he said on Wednesday.
“We’re hopeful, and I might say even confident that in the coming days we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough,” he added.
Israel has drawn global condemnation over its war in Gaza, which is nearing the two-year mark with no ceasefire in sight. The conflict has caused major destruction and killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities.
A global hunger monitor says part of the territory is suffering from famine.
The current war began when Hamas stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. About 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, are still being held.
The White House remains a staunch ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scheduled to address the General Assembly in New York on Friday during a U.S. trip that also includes a meeting with Trump.
Both leaders have condemned the recognition of a Palestinian state by Western powers such as France and Britain over the last few days.
Israel has meanwhile pressed on with its military campaign on Gaza City, despite repeated calls for it to pull back.
Hamas’ armed wing told the Israeli military that an expansion of its operation in Gaza City would put Israeli hostages at risk, while Israel’s military called on Gazan residents to “rise up and break away from Hamas” to end the war.
In parallel to Trump’s plan, several European powers and Arab states have also been working on an initiative for what happens after the war in Gaza ends, including creating a stabilization force made up of European and Muslim countries.
They met on Tuesday after Trump had held his meeting.
European diplomats hope that their work and a declaration endorsed by the General Assembly to support the deployment of a temporary international stabilization mission can converge with U.S. plans.
MANY REMAIN IN GAZA CITY AMID SECURITY CONCERNS
But as diplomatic efforts continue to falter, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have left Gaza City in the northern part of the territory, while others have hesitated because of security risks and widespread hunger.
“We moved to the western area near the beach, but many families didn’t have the time. Tanks took them by surprise,” said Thaer, a 35-year-old father of one from Tel Al-Hawa, a suburb of Gaza City.
Israeli forces began closing in on the city of more than a million in August, with Israel saying it aimed to destroy the last stronghold of Hamas militants.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 50 people across Gaza on Wednesday, medics said, most of them in Gaza City when a strike hit a shelter for displaced families near a market. Two more died in a nearby house, they said.
The Israeli military said the strike had targeted two Hamas militants and that its forces tried to reduce harm to civilians.
Video obtained by Reuters showed people sifting through the rubble.
“We were sleeping in God’s care. There was nothing – they did not inform us, or not even give us a sign. It was a surprise,” said Sami Hajjaj. “There are children and women, around 200 people maybe, six to seven families — this square is full of families.”
In Tel Al-Hawa, tanks entered populated areas trapping people in their homes, while more tanks were stationed close to Al-Quds Hospital, witnesses said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said an oxygen station had been damaged.
Tanks have also advanced closer to Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, witnesses and Hamas media said. The Israeli military said the group’s militants had opened fire from within the hospital compound, which Hamas denied.
“We fear these lies may be a prelude to another raid on the hospital,” said Ismail Al-Thawabta, the director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, in reference to several previous raids by Israeli forces.
Israel’s military released grainy aerial footage, which appeared to show gunfire coming from two windows. The military did not immediately respond to Reuters queries about how it established it was Hamas militants who had opened fire and at whom.
A Hamas security official said “criminal gangs” had opened fire at the hospital from outside the complex.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the conflicting accounts.
Separately, Israeli troops killed one Palestinian in a raid in Anza village outside Jenin and an Israeli settler shot another in al-Mughayyir village northeast of Ramallah over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Violence in the West Bank has intensified during the Gaza war, as Israel has stepped up raids across the territory. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the incidents.
In southern Gaza, at least 13 people were killed in Nuseirat and near Rafah, medics said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says its attacks are aimed at ending Hamas rule of the enclave.
Regional
Tehran will never seek to build nuclear bomb, says Iran’s president
Iran has no intention of building nuclear weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, just days before international sanctions could be reimposed on his country over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
“I hereby declare once more before this assembly that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb. We do not seek nuclear weapons,” Pezeshkian said.
On August 28, Britain, France and Germany launched a 30-day process to reimpose U.N. sanctions that ends on September 27, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon.
The European powers have offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restores access for U.N. nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its stock of enriched uranium, and engages in talks with the United States.
Pezeshkian accused the so-called E3 of triggering the process to return international sanctions on Iran at “the behest of the United States of America.”
Pakistan orders closure of five Afghan refugee camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Imran Khan urges Pakistan’s army chief to hold talks with Afghanistan
Sharif calls for American investment in Pakistan in Trump meet
Balochistan CM claims militants enjoy ‘stage patronage’ in Afghanistan
Iran warns against re-establishing foreign military bases in Afghanistan
The Hundred men’s final: Oval Invincibles to face Trent Rockets
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades
Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Tony Blair and Jared Kushner
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
Oval Invincibles secure title for third time with 26-run win over Trent Rockets
Tahawol: Ukrainian president’s criticism of IEA discussed
Saar: Reason behind Afghanistan’s absence from UNGA discussed
Tahawol: Some countries call for support of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on ongoing Afghan refugee expulsions in Pakistan
Tahawol: Russia’s reaction to Trump’s remarks on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan spin duo reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach
-
Sport4 days ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Cyberattack disrupts Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels airports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Austria to continue deporting Afghan citizens, officials say
-
Health4 days ago
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel
-
World3 days ago
Dozens of states recognize Palestine at UN, defying US and Israel
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP warns 4.7 million mothers and children face malnutrition in Afghanistan