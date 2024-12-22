Business
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
A number of shoemakers in northern Takhar province say that while their handmade shoes are of better quality than imported shoes, but still sales are down.
According to them, there were more than 20 shoe-making shops in the past, but now some have been closed due to the decline in sales.
The shoemakers make most of their shoes from leather. A number of industrialists say that this industry is now facing stagnation.
Abdul Raqib, a shoemaking factor owner, said: “The government should support us. Currently, we import soles. It can be made with good quality in Afghanistan, and we could even compete against Turkish shoes.”
Meraj, another shoemaking factory owner, said: “Shoe sales were higher in the republic era. There were military shoes. Sales have declined now, but we still thank Allah.”
Shoemakers make these shoes with basic tools and by hand, with 5 to 8 people working in each shop.
Javed, a shoemaker, said: “Our sales are not so good. We can make any type of shoe or slipper. We want the government to support us.”
A number of Takhar residents say that domestically produced shoes are of high quality and with lower price compared to imported shoes, so people prefer domestic products to foreign products.
Mir Ata, a resident of Takhar, said: “We are very happy about domestic shoes. People should buy it. They are of good quality.”
However, the officials of Takhar Industry and Commerce Department say that they are committed to support the industrialists.
Abdul Rahman Ghaznawi, provincial director of industry and commerce, said: “People prefer domestic shoes and slippers. Takhar’s products are sold in Kunduz, Baghlan and Badakhshan as well.”
Meanwhile, industrialists say that if the government supports them, they will be able to make the best products and can be more competitive.
Daily truck clearances at Torkham drop from 400-500 to 5-10
Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has said that daily truck clearances at Torkham crossing have declined from 400-500 to 5-10.
SCCI President Fazal Muqeem Khan said this at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote bilateral trade and cooperation.
He said the volume of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan had fallen from $3 billion to $1 billion annually.
Fazal Muqeem also highlighted the adverse impact of the 2% Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) imposed by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government on trade and transit.
Turkish scholars, charity officials assess investment prospects in Afghanistan
Officials pledged to encourage Turkish investors to explore and capitalize on investment opportunities in Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Energy and Water, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, met with a delegation of Turkish scholars and officials from the Adif Charity Foundation on Tuesday to discuss various political, religious, and social issues.
According to the Ministry of Energy and Water, Mullah Mansoor praised Adif’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan and highlighted the country’s ample resources for energy production.
He emphasized that Afghanistan currently offers a favorable environment for investment in all sectors, assuring the Turkish delegation of the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of investors and their assets.
In response, Adif officials pledged to encourage Turkish investors to explore and capitalize on investment opportunities in Afghanistan, signaling a potential boost in economic and developmental cooperation between the two nations.
Uzbek envoy to Pakistan discusses Trans-Afghan Railway project with Pakistani minister
The Trans-Afghan Railway project is expected to serve as a powerful stimulus for trade and economic integration among numerous countries in the region
Regional connectivity projects including the Termez-Kabul railway line, the Trans-Afghan Railway, and the multimodal Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan transport corridor, are key to the region’s success, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev said during a meeting with Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday.
The two officials discussed a range of issues as well as coordinating efforts to ensure stability and deepen economic integration in the region.
Asif however pointed out that Tashkent has become an important hub for regional cooperation, Pakistani media reported Monday.
Special focus was given to the implementation of the Trans-Afghan Railway project, which is expected to serve as a powerful stimulus for trade-economic integration to numerous countries.
The ambassador said the governments of Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are actively cooperating in the implementation of joint economic and infrastructure projects and one of them is the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway.
He said the “Termez-Kabul-Peshawar” railway project plays an important role in restoring ties of regional connectivity between Central and South Asia.
He added that once the project is launched, the volume of trade will increase significantly and shipping costs will decrease.
Tukhtayev said the railway connectivity will contribute hugely to regional stability and overall prosperity by aiding Afghanistan’s economic recovery.
He also said the project will facilitate the delivery of Uzbek goods to world markets through Pakistani ports and will open up a new route for Pakistan to export its products to Central Asian, and European markets.
According to him, the Trans-Afghan railway will be able to carry up to 20 million tons of cargo per year, and transportation costs will decrease by 30-35% and timing of deliveries will be cut from two weeks to three to four days.
He also stated that the international cooperation project on the development of the multimodal transport corridor Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan–Pakistan is being actively promoted.
