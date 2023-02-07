Six million people in Afghanistan on brink of starvation: UN

(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)

The UN warned all its member states that 70% of the people in Afghanistan are facing extreme hunger and need aid, while six million are facing the risk of famine.

Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, said to the UN Security Council that Afghanistan faces multiple humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial crises and urged donors to restore funding for development in Afghanistan.

He asked the donors for about $770 million to help Afghans survive the coming cold months.

He meanwhile added that Afghanistan is facing a critical situation due to the halt to large-scale development aid.

This is the second time that the United Nations has been warning of an emergency level of food insecurity amid a shortage of sufficient humanitarian aid due to a lack of funding.

Last year in November, the UN warned the member states about Afghanistan’s humanitarian crises and food shortage.