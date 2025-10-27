Latest News
Some UK universities suspend Afghan student applications amid visa concerns
Other universities, including Middlesex, have also restricted recruitment from countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.
Several UK universities have stopped accepting applications from students based in Afghanistan, while others have tightened entry conditions, citing growing concern over visa refusals and stricter Home Office compliance rules.
Bournemouth University and the University of Buckingham have suspended applications from Afghan students, pointing to a rise in visa rejections.
A Bournemouth spokesperson said the move was necessary to maintain the university’s responsibilities as a licensed student visa sponsor, noting increasing refusals for applicants from both Afghanistan and Iran.
Nottingham Trent University (NTU) continues to accept Afghan applicants but has imposed earlier deadlines to ensure students secure visas in time, warning of “extensive wait times” from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) services in previous years.
The restrictions come as the UK government prepares to enforce tighter student visa compliance measures, which could penalize universities with high refusal rates, low enrolment, or dropout numbers. Institutions may also face consequences if students later claim asylum — a growing trend, with more than 8,000 Afghans applying for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025.
Experts warn the new rules are pressuring universities to act as “proxy border police.” Dr. Jenna Mittelmeier of the University of Manchester said the system risks promoting “suspicion and surveillance” toward international students amid financial strain and reliance on overseas tuition fees.
Other universities, including Middlesex, have also restricted recruitment from countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, suspending certain foundation and pre-sessional courses for applicants from those regions.
CSTO Secretariat representatives participate in conference on Afghanistan
Afghan border closure sends fruit and vegetable prices soaring across Punjab
The closure of the Afghan border amid heightened tensions has triggered a sharp surge in fruit and vegetable prices across Punjab, in Pakistan, with consumers in major cities bearing the brunt of widespread shortages and market manipulation.
The disruption has severely affected the supply of key produce, including Afghan grapes and pomegranates, as well as apples and tomatoes imported from Iran, causing prices to skyrocket in retail markets. Vendors report dwindling stocks, while consumers are struggling to afford basic household staples.
The situation has been further compounded by the district administration’s recent decision to abolish the grade-wise price system, which previously differentiated between A, B, and C-grade produce. Under the new policy, a single uniform rate is now issued for each item, a move that has drawn strong criticism from both shopkeepers and buyers.
Market insiders say the change has created fresh opportunities for profiteering, as traders now sell lower-grade fruits and vegetables at top-grade prices, while higher-quality produce is being sold 20 to 50 percent above official rates. Consumers complain that substandard produce is now being passed off as premium, eroding trust in market oversight.
According to the latest price lists, several essential commodities have recorded steep increases. The price of live chicken rose by Rs5 per kilogram to Rs289–303 but was largely unavailable at official rates. Chicken meat was fixed at Rs439 per kilogram but sold between Rs489 and Rs560, while boneless chicken fetched up to Rs750.
Among vegetables, soft-skin potatoes were officially priced at Rs85–90 but retailed between Rs130–150. Onions climbed to Rs100–105 per kilogram but sold for as much as Rs150, while tomatoes—hit hardest by the import disruption—soared from Rs167–185 to as high as Rs500 per kilogram in some markets.
Meanwhile, kitchen essentials such as garlic and ginger also saw extreme discrepancies between official and retail prices, deepening frustration among consumers.
Traders warn that unless the border trade routes with Afghanistan are reopened soon, Punjab’s markets could face continued shortages and volatility in the weeks ahead, further straining household budgets already hit by inflation.
Progress in Turkey talks: hopes rise for ceasefire extension and prisoner release
The Afghan negotiators emphasized that tension and confrontation benefit neither side, a sentiment echoed by mediators who continue to advocate for sustained engagement and mutual understanding.
Ongoing negotiations between Afghan and Pakistani delegations in Turkey have reportedly yielded significant progress on several key issues, raising hopes for an extended ceasefire and the release of prisoners, sources told Ariana News.
According to those familiar with the talks, a few minor issues remain under discussion and are expected to be addressed in meetings continuing today. A joint statement is anticipated at the conclusion of the talks, outlining agreements on the ceasefire extension, reopening of key routes, prisoner releases as a goodwill gesture, and the scheduling of the next round of negotiations.
Sources close to the Afghan delegation said the team remains optimistic about positive outcomes from the discussions, noting that only a few disagreements persist. Both sides are said to be working toward resolving outstanding issues through dialogue.
The Afghan negotiators emphasized that tension and confrontation benefit neither side, a sentiment echoed by mediators who continue to advocate for sustained engagement and mutual understanding.
Members of the Afghan delegation in Istanbul confirmed that, following more than 15 hours of talks on the previous day, a final draft of the agreement was submitted to the Pakistani side. The document reportedly includes provisions requiring Pakistan to refrain from violating Afghanistan’s land or airspace and to prevent any groups or individuals from using its territory to act against Afghanistan.
