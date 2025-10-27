Some UK universities suspend Afghan student applications amid visa concerns

Several UK universities have stopped accepting applications from students based in Afghanistan, while others have tightened entry conditions, citing growing concern over visa refusals and stricter Home Office compliance rules.

Bournemouth University and the University of Buckingham have suspended applications from Afghan students, pointing to a rise in visa rejections.

A Bournemouth spokesperson said the move was necessary to maintain the university’s responsibilities as a licensed student visa sponsor, noting increasing refusals for applicants from both Afghanistan and Iran.

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) continues to accept Afghan applicants but has imposed earlier deadlines to ensure students secure visas in time, warning of “extensive wait times” from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) services in previous years.

The restrictions come as the UK government prepares to enforce tighter student visa compliance measures, which could penalize universities with high refusal rates, low enrolment, or dropout numbers. Institutions may also face consequences if students later claim asylum — a growing trend, with more than 8,000 Afghans applying for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025.

Experts warn the new rules are pressuring universities to act as “proxy border police.” Dr. Jenna Mittelmeier of the University of Manchester said the system risks promoting “suspicion and surveillance” toward international students amid financial strain and reliance on overseas tuition fees.

Other universities, including Middlesex, have also restricted recruitment from countries such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, suspending certain foundation and pre-sessional courses for applicants from those regions.