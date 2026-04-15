Regional
Strait of Hormuz at center of tensions as US-Iran talks show fragile signs of revival
For now, cautious optimism over renewed talks is tempered by the reality that one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes remains under unprecedented strain.
The strategic Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the focal point of rising tensions in the Middle East, as the United States enforces a blockade on Iranian ports and Tehran signals possible retaliation, even while tentative diplomatic efforts show signs of life.
The narrow waterway — through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes in normal times — has become a flashpoint in the seven-week conflict, with maritime traffic severely curtailed and global markets rattled.
The U.S. military said its blockade is now fully operational, with United States Central Command confirming that no vessels crossed the blockade in the first 24 hours. Several ships were forced to turn back, underscoring Washington’s tightening grip on shipping routes linked to Iran.
The move is designed to cut off Iran’s oil exports, a vital economic lifeline. However, it has also deepened fears of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, where even limited interference can send shockwaves through global energy markets, AP reported.
Shipping disruption drives economic fears
Since the conflict began, Iran has effectively restricted access to the strait, prompting many commercial vessels to avoid the route altogether. Tankers have reversed course or delayed transit, creating a bottleneck in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.
The result has been a surge in oil prices in recent weeks, with knock-on effects on fuel, food and shipping costs worldwide. Although prices eased slightly on renewed hopes for diplomacy, uncertainty around the waterway continues to weigh heavily on the global economy.
Diplomatic efforts continue amid military standoff
U.S. President Donald Trump said a second round of talks with Iran could take place within days, possibly in Islamabad, following an initial round that failed to produce an agreement.
António Guterres has urged a return to negotiations, alongside maintaining a ceasefire and ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — a principle increasingly under strain.
Despite the diplomatic push, no formal talks have been scheduled, and tensions remain high as both sides continue to test each other’s resolve in and around the waterway.
Wider regional impact
The confrontation over Hormuz comes against the backdrop of a broader regional conflict involving Israel and Iran-backed groups, which has already caused widespread destruction and displacement, particularly in Lebanon.
While separate diplomatic efforts between Israeli and Lebanese officials have been described as constructive, the risk of escalation tied to the Strait of Hormuz remains the most immediate global concern.
A fragile balance
With the blockade in force and Iran warning of retaliation, the Strait of Hormuz has become both a pressure point and a bargaining chip. Any escalation in the narrow passage risks not only reigniting open conflict but also triggering a wider economic shock.
Regional
US military says it will start blockade of all ships going to and from Iran on Monday
Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice before the blockade starts, CENTCOM added.
U.S. Central Command said it will begin implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13 at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), after President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz.
“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” CENTCOM wrote in a statement on social media.
Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice before the blockade starts, CENTCOM added.
Regional
US-Iran talks end without breakthrough as Vance departs Pakistan
JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation, said no agreement had been reached and placed responsibility on Tehran.
High-stakes talks between the United States and Iran aimed at ending weeks of conflict concluded without agreement in Islamabad on Sunday, raising concerns over the durability of a fragile ceasefire.
The negotiations — the first direct engagement between the two sides in more than a decade — lasted around 21 hours but failed to resolve key differences over Iran’s nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
JD Vance, who led the U.S. delegation, said no agreement had been reached and placed responsibility on Tehran.
“We have not reached an agreement,” Vance told reporters before leaving Pakistan, adding that Washington had made its “red lines” clear, including a firm commitment from Iran not to develop nuclear weapons or the capability to rapidly produce them.
The U.S. delegation included special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Iran’s team included Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
Iranian media, however, blamed what it described as “excessive” U.S. demands for the failure of the negotiations. Reports indicated that while some progress had been made, major disagreements remained over the future of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear activities.
A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said the talks were held in an atmosphere of deep mistrust and cautioned that a single round of negotiations was unlikely to produce a comprehensive agreement.
The discussions followed a two-week ceasefire agreed earlier in the week, aimed at de-escalating a conflict that began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
The war has since killed thousands and disrupted global energy markets, with oil shipments through Hormuz — a critical route for roughly a fifth of the world’s supply — severely affected.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged both sides to maintain the ceasefire despite the lack of a deal, stressing the importance of continued diplomatic engagement.
Sources familiar with the talks said negotiations were marked by fluctuating tensions, with periods of progress followed by setbacks as both sides held firm on core demands.
Iran is seeking broader concessions, including the release of frozen assets, reparations for war damage, and greater control over the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a ceasefire in regional conflicts such as Lebanon.
The United States, meanwhile, is focused on ensuring freedom of navigation through the waterway and curbing Iran’s nuclear programme.
Despite the stalemate, there were tentative signs of movement in the Gulf, with a small number of oil tankers reportedly passing through Hormuz during the ceasefire period, although many vessels remain stranded.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who was in contact with Vance throughout the talks, struck a more ambivalent tone, suggesting that reaching a deal was not essential, while maintaining that U.S. objectives in the conflict had largely been achieved.
The outcome of the Islamabad talks leaves the situation uncertain, with diplomats warning that without further progress, the risk of renewed escalation remains high.
Regional
Iran’s new supreme leader has severe and disfiguring wounds
Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still recovering from severe facial and leg injuries suffered in the airstrike that killed his father at the beginning of the war, three people close to his inner circle told Reuters.
Khamenei’s face was disfigured in the attack on the supreme leader’s compound in central Tehran and he suffered a significant injury to one or both legs, all three sources said.
The 56-year-old is nonetheless recovering from his wounds and remains mentally sharp, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He is taking part in meetings with senior officials via audio conferencing and is engaged in decision-making on major issues including the war and negotiations with Washington, two of them said.
The question of whether Khamenei’s health allows him to run state affairs comes during Iran’s moment of gravest peril for decades, with high-stakes peace talks with the United States opening in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday.
The accounts of the people close to Khamenei’s inner circle provide the most detailed description of the leader’s condition for weeks. Reuters couldn’t independently verify their descriptions.
Khamenei’s whereabouts, condition and ability to rule still largely remain a mystery to the public, with no photo, video or audio recording of him published since the air attack and his subsequent appointment as his father’s replacement on March 8.
Iran’s United Nations mission did not respond to Reuters questions about the extent of Khamenei’s injuries or the reason he has not yet appeared in any images or recordings.
Khamenei was wounded on February 28, the first day of the war launched by the U.S. and Israel, in the attack that killed his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had ruled since 1989. Mojtaba Khamenei’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were among other members of his family killed in the strike.
There has been no official Iranian statement on the extent of Khamenei’s injuries. However, a newsreader on state television described him as a “janbaz”, a term used for those badly wounded in war, after he was named supreme leader.
The accounts of Khamenei’s injuries tally with a statement made by U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on March 13 when he said that Khamenei was “wounded and likely disfigured”.
A source familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments told Reuters that Khamenei was believed to have lost a leg.
The CIA declined to comment on Khamenei’s condition. The Israeli prime minister’s office didn’t respond to questions.
One of the people close to Khamenei’s circle said images of the supreme leader could be expected to be released within one or two months and that he might even appear in public then, although all three sources stressed he would only emerge when his health and the security situation allowed.
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