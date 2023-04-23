Regional
Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted
American embassy staffers and their families were airlifted from Sudan early Sunday, as forces loyal to rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest nation.
The warring sides said they were helping coordinate the evacuation of foreigners, though continued exchanges of fire in Sudan’s capital undermined those claims, Associated Press reported.
A senior Biden administration official said U.S. troops are carrying out the precarious evacuation of U.S. Embassy staffers. The troops who airlifted the staff out of Khartoum have safely left Sudanese airspace, a second U.S. official confirmed.
The Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, which has been battling the Sudanese army, said the U.S. rescue mission involved six aircraft and that it had coordinated evacuation efforts with the U.S.
But the U.S. denied the group did anything to help the evacuation.
“You may have seen some assertions in social media in recent hours, that the Rapid Security Forces somehow coordinated with us and supported this operation. That was not the case,” said Under Secretary of State for Management John Bass.
“They cooperated to the extent that they did not fire on our service members in the course of the operation.”
The RSF, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamad Dagolo, said it is cooperating with all diplomatic missions and that it is committed to a three-day cease-fire that was declared at sundown Friday.
Earlier, army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan said he would facilitate the evacuation of American, British, Chinese and French citizens and diplomats from Sudan after speaking with the leaders of several countries that had requested help.
French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said Sunday that France was organizing the evacuation of its embassy staff, French citizens in Sudan and citizens of allied countries. She said France was organizing the operation “in connection with all the involved parties, as well as with our European partners and allies.”
However, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital has proven intensely dangerous. The two rivals have dug in, signaling they would resume the fighting after the declared three-day truce.
Saudi Arabia announced the successful repatriation of some of its citizens on Saturday, sharing footage of Saudi nationals and other foreigners welcomed with chocolate and flowers as they stepped off an apparent evacuation ship at the Saudi port of Jeddah, AP reported.
Officials did not elaborate on exactly how the rescue unfolded but Burhan said the Saudi diplomats and nationals had first traveled by land to Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport on the Red Sea. He said that Jordan’s diplomats would soon be evacuated in the same way. The port is in Sudan’s far east, some 840 kilometers from Khartoum.
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
India is on its way to become the world’s most populous country, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.
The demographic data from the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report, 2023” estimates India’s population at 1,428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against 1.4257 billion for China.
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed. The data reflects information available as of February 2023, the report said.
Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India would go past China this month. But the latest report from the global body did not specify a date for when the change would take place, Reuters reported.
UN population officials have said it was not possible to specify a date due to “uncertainty” about the data coming out of India and China, especially since India’s last census was conducted in 2011 and the next one due in 2021 has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Although India and China will account for more than one-third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, the population growth in both Asian giants has been slowing, at a much faster pace in China than in India.
Last year, China’s population fell for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world, read the report.
India’s annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, compared with 1.7% in the 10 years previously, according to government data.
“The Indian survey findings suggest that population anxieties have seeped into large portions of the general public,” Andrea Wojnar, Representative for UNFPA India, said in a statement.
“Yet, population numbers should not trigger anxiety or create alarm. Instead, they should be seen as a symbol of progress, development, and aspirations if individual rights and choices are being upheld,” she said.
Pakistan’s religious affairs minister dies in road accident
Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor died in a road accident in Islamabad on Saturday, police said.
The accident happened near parliament house, Islamabad police said on Twitter.
Shakoor was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Five people, including the driver of the second vehicle have been taken into custody, police said.
The minister was alone and driving his car, Islamabad police chief Nasir Akbar Khan told reporters.
Shakoor, a veteran lawmaker from the mainstream religious party Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl, was elected as a member of the lower house – the National Assembly – in the 2018 general elections.
His funeral prayers will be held in his ancestral Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, his party said in a statement.
Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other government and opposition lawmakers expressed sorrow over Shakoor’s death.
Sudan: Panic grips country as clashes escalate between army and paramilitaries
Travelers at Khartoum International Airport were taken by surprise early on Saturday when a Sudanese paramilitary force attempted to seize control of the facility, forcing passengers to take cover on the floor and seek safety behind their luggage.
“I was sitting inside the departure terminal when vehicles belonging to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed the airport’s grounds and clashes broke out between them and soldiers based at the airport,” Ahmed Abdul-Rahman, a Sudanese traveler who was supposed to be flying to Saudi Arabia, told Middle East Eye.
“The fighting was very intense, first with light weapons then artillery was used. I saw some civilians randomly shot, then all of the civilians rushed to escape.”
Clashes erupted across several parts of the country early on Saturday when the RSF attempted to wrest control of several strategic facilities, including the presidential palace, from the military.
“We woke up this morning to the sounds of bullets and bombs around us. We were terrified,” Salma Abdo, a resident of Khartoum’s el-Daim neighborhood, told MEE.
“We are afraid of going out and we’ve been sheltering indoors since. We don’t know what’s going on outside.”
The two sides have blamed each other for the fighting, while international powers, including the US, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have called for an end to hostilities.
MEE reported that shortly after the fighting erupted, the RSF, which is estimated to have around 100,000 fighters, claimed it had seized controlled of several facilities including the airport, presidential palace, the army chief’s residence in Khartoum, as well as air force bases in Merowe and el-Obeid.
“We will not stop fighting until we capture all the army bases and the honorable members of the armed forces join us,” RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who is better known as Hemeti, told Al Jazeera.
However, army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan denied the RSF’s claims, later telling Al Jazeera that the army was in full control of the presidential palace, military headquarters and the airport.
The army later said it had carried out air strikes and “destroyed” two RSF bases in eastern and northern Khartoum.
