Regional
Suicide bombing at Pakistan military site kills 13 civilians, five soldiers
Suicide bombers drove two vehicles packed with explosives into the town’s military base in an attack staged by more than a dozen militants on Tuesday.
Thousands of people poured on to the streets of Bannu in northwestern Pakistan for the funerals on Wednesday of 18 people, including six children, killed in a suicide attack on a security installation.
The military said in a statement that the multiple suicide blasts caused a partial collapse of the compound’s outer wall, damaging nearby infrastructure. A nearby mosque and residential building were also severely damaged, it added.
At least 13 civilians and five soldiers were killed in the attack, the military said. Muhammad Nauman, a spokesperson for a nearby hospital, said six children were among those killed and 36 others were wounded, read the report.
Abdullah Khan, a 46-year-old resident of Banu who runs a livestock business said it was the largest funeral ever seen in the town.
Riaz Wazir, a 46-year-old shopkeeper, who also attended the funeral, said that, in addition to the loss of life, the blasts had caused substantial damage and financial loss.
“Buildings that have fallen are destroyed. Those that have not fallen are dangerous because of explosions, any accident can happen,” he said.
The military said four suicide bombers were among 16 militants also killed in the attack.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Pakistan is battling a surge in attacks by its own chapter of the Islamist Taliban movement, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), on police and military in areas near the Afghan border.
Video images from the scene showed people sifting through piles of bricks and clearing metal scaffolding.
Nauman, the hospital spokesperson, said a number of the civilian casualties were trapped under collapsed buildings and walls.
Rescue services were searching for more casualties under the debris.
“The evil ambitions of the enemies of Pakistan will never be allowed to succeed,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement condemning the attack.
Regional
Russia seeks to serve as mediator between US and Iran
A source briefed on the discussions, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Russia had offered to act as an intermediary, but Moscow was not asked to serve in such a role.
Russia has offered to mediate between the United States and Iran, a source briefed on discussions told Reuters on Tuesday, as the Kremlin vowed to do everything possible to facilitate a peaceful solution to tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported.
Russia’s state-run Zvezda media outlet reported earlier on Tuesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, that President Vladimir Putin had agreed to mediate between Tehran and Washington in talks over nuclear weapons.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York declined to comment.
The development comes after U.S. President Donald Trump upended U.S. policy after taking office in January, taking a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has left Western allies wary as he tries to broker an end to Moscow’s three-year war in Ukraine.
Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Iran was Russia’s partner and ally and Moscow would continue to develop relations.
“President Putin believes and is convinced that the problem of Iran’s nuclear dossier should be solved solely by peaceful means,” he said. “Of course, Russia, being an Iranian ally, will be doing all what is possible to facilitate the peaceful solution to the problem.”
Trump last month restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran in a bid to stop Tehran from building a nuclear weapon. But he also said he was open to a deal and was willing to talk to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“The Trump administration will talk to our adversaries and allies alike, but … from a position of strength to defend our national security,” Brian Hughes, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said on Tuesday.
Iran has denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon. However, it is “dramatically” accelerating enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% weapons-grade level, the U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned, read the report.
Western states say there is no need to enrich uranium to such a high level under any civilian program and that no other country has done so without producing nuclear bombs. Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful.
“The United States will not tolerate Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon or their support of terror in the Middle East and around the world,” Hughes said.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, conveying “that he anticipates close coordination in addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for a stable region,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
Iran agreed a deal in 2015 with Britain, Germany, France, the U.S., Russia and China – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – that lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for restrictions on its nuclear program.
Washington quit the agreement in 2018 during Trump’s first term as president, and Iran began moving away from its nuclear-related commitments.
Britain, France and Germany have told the U.N. Security Council that they are ready – if needed – to trigger a so-called “snap back” of all international sanctions on Iran to prevent the country from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Reuters reported.
They will lose the ability to take such action on October 18 next year when the 2015 U.N. resolution on the deal expires. Trump has directed his U.N. envoy to work with allies to snapback international sanctions and restrictions on Iran.
Regional
Two suicide bombings at a military base in Pakistan kill at least 9, injure 25
At least nine people were killed, and 25 injured in a suicide attack by a military group that drove two explosive-laden cars into a Pakistani army compound on Tuesday, AFP reported quoting police.
“So far at least six civilians have been killed in both attacks, including three children,” the official said.
The twin suicide bombings targeted the military facility in Bannu, northwest Pakistan, with attackers blowing themselves up to breach the wall, officials said.
“After a breach in the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were eliminated. Operations in the area are still ongoing,” Pakistani army said in a statement.
The Pakistani Taliban-affiliated group, Jaish Al-Fursan, claimed responsibility for the attack, marking the third militant assault in Pakistan since Ramadan began on Sunday.
Jaish Al-Fursan claimed its fighters had killed dozens of security personnel in the latest attack, though the army has not confirmed casualty figures. Bannu has been a frequent target of armed groups, including a suicide car bombing in November that killed 12 troops and a July attack where a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted a military facility.
Regional
Iran’s parliament ousts economy minister over economic mismanagement
The parliament has ousted Hemmati in a no confidence vote almost eight months after President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed his cabinet.
Iran’s parliament voted on Sunday to remove the country’s Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati from office over mismanagement of the economy and a plunging national currency, state media reported.
The parliament has ousted Hemmati in a no confidence vote almost eight months after President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed his cabinet.
Over the eight-month period, Iran’s currency has lost close to half of its value against the U.S. dollar, according to unofficial websites, such as alanchand.com.
The Iranian rial now trades at 927,000 to the U.S. dollar, against 595,500 in August of last year.
Parliamentarians opposing Hemmati argued that he had failed to prevent price increases in basic goods such as medicine, food and housing while being unable to control the foreign exchange market, state media said.
Hemmati had prioritised ending U.S. sanctions on Iran and removing the country from the Financial Action Task Force’s blacklist, state media said.
This was opposed by MPs who believe Tehran should focus on “neutralising” sanctions.
Hemmati’s supporters said it was not the right time to remove the economy minister as Iran remained under U.S. sanctions and replacing him would cause further instability, according to state media.
The economy is the top challenge for Iran’s ruling clerics, who fear a revival of protests by lower and middle-income communities angry at growing poverty that have erupted since 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump has reinstated his “maximum pressure” campaign aiming to cut Iran’s oil exports to zero.
In the vote, 182 parliament members backed the no confidence motion on Hemmati, while 89 voted against the measure, according to state media.
