Swiss-based trust fund for frozen Afghan assets meets in Geneva
The board of a Swiss-based trust fund managing some $3.5 billion in frozen assets seized after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan(IEA) took power last year is meeting in Geneva for the first time on Monday, a Swiss government spokesperson confirmed.
The frozen central bank reserves were recently transferred from Washington into the ‘Fund for the Afghan People’ where US officials say it will be shielded from the IEA. The latter has condemned the transfer, calling it a violation of international norms.
The agenda of the meeting is not yet public.
The fund’s statutes says its purpose is to “receive, protect, preserve and disburse assets for the benefit of the Afghan people”. But how and when the four-member board will disburse the money remains to be decided, Reuters reported.
After decades of war and drought, half of Afghanistan’s population, or 24 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance according to the United Nations.
However, a full-scale transfer back to Afghanistan’s central bank, known as DAB, is seen as all but impossible with a top official who is under both US and UN sanctions.
The Swiss fund’s statutes indicate that disbursements will be for macroeconomic purposes, such as foreign exchange rate and price stabilization.
The $3.5 billion forms part of an original $7 billion being held in the United States following the IEA takeover in August 2021. The other half is being contested in lawsuits against the IEA stemming from the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Trustees include Swiss foreign ministry official Alexandra Baumann, U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland Scott Miller, Anwar Ahady, a former Afghan central bank chief and former finance minister, and Shah Mehrabi, a U.S. academic who remains on the DAB Supreme Council.
Pressuring Afghanistan won’t help: Muttaqi
Using the option of pressure will not help, Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said at a meeting in Kabul with Norway’s charge d’affaires Paul Coleman Bakr.
The foreign minister said that the international community should adopt the policy of engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan.
He said that history shows that pressuring Afghanistan doesn’t help.
Muttaqi also claimed that the IEA has dismantled destructive groups, and they wouldn’t allow anyone to pose a threat to other countries from Afghanistan.
He also said that the cultivation and trafficking of opium has been banned, and tens of thousands of drug addicts have recovered.
IEA took over Afghanistan in August last year, but it has not yet been recognized by any country as the official government.
Norway this week announced an aid package of $22 million for Afghans ahead of what is expected to be a harsh winter.
Potzel to discuss region’s cooperation with Afghanistan during Dushanbe visit
Markus Potzel, Head of United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is in Tajikistan to discuss options to strengthen cooperation between regional countries and Afghanistan.
In a tweet on Sunday, UNAMA said the deputy head had arrived in Dushanbe for meetings with officials from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan where he will “discuss options to help strengthen regional cooperation with Afghanistan and its people.”
The representatives of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan meanwhile were present at the Moscow format last Wednesday and agreed that coordination and regional efforts for dialogue between Afghans and efforts to secure stability of the region should be intensified.
On the other hand, Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, has said that Tehran intends to establish a security committee with Afghan authorities to prevent the threat of terrorism.
It is believed that training of troops, exchange of information and provision of equipment to Afghanistan will be among the responsibilities of this security committee.
“The responsibility of maintaining security and borders of Afghanistan with neighboring countries rests with the leadership of Afghanistan. Terrorism knows no borders, and the lack of security and instability in Afghanistan affects neighboring countries and the entire region,” said Qomi.
“Looking for ways to help Afghanistan within the framework of this regional initiative will not mean interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has not yet commented on the formation of such a committee but has in the past welcomed any international action and initiative that will maintain the security and stability of the region.
“All problems can be solved when the Islamic Emirate as a responsible and recognized government enters negotiations,” said Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of IEA.
This comes ahead of a planned regional foreign ministers meeting to be hosted by Iran regarding Afghanistan. The exact date of this meeting and whether an Islamic Emirate delegation will attend has not yet been determined.
IEA marks World Television Day
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Information and Culture says the ministry is committed to freedom of expression and full support of public media and access to information in consideration of Islamic and national values.
On the occasion of World Television Day, MoIC said Monday that TV has played an important and fundamental role in reflecting facts and providing information, and this type of media is a bridge between the government and the nation and beyond.
“Television, as a useful tool, has played an essential role in [disseminating] information and is the new media system in the world, and it has been able to maintain and strengthen its position as one of the most popular types of media in the world,” the ministry said.
“At present, more than (317) domestic media and (14) foreign media are permanently engaged in operations, and now more than (700) foreign journalists from (200) different media outlets have entered Afghanistan to reflect the realities. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has laid a better foundation for them and ensured their security.”
The ministry further added that, unfortunately, the only problem that has plagued all media and caused their downfall is the economic problem, and the ministry has fulfilled its mission in this matter and will again try to solve this challenge.
“We celebrate this day by keeping in mind the values for the revival of the nation in reflecting the facts and spreading awareness. We renew our commitment to the support and free activity of the public media, especially the television media, and it must be said that there is no doubt that domestic and foreign media are currently active in Afghanistan and the access to information is favorable for everyone,” the ministry added.
Indonesia earthquake kills over 160
Swiss-based trust fund for frozen Afghan assets meets in Geneva
Factory fire kills 36 in Chinese city of Anyang
England route Iran 6-2 in World Cup match
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Saar: Efforts for regional cooperation in AFG discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
