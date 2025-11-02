Regional
Syrian President Sharaa expected to visit Washington, US envoy says
A Syrian source familiar with the matter said the visit was expected to take place within the next two weeks.
Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa will visit Washington, U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on Saturday, in what would be the first visit by a Syrian head of state to the U.S. capital, Reuters reported.
The visit will occur “around Nov. 10” according to a White House official.
During the visit, Syria would “hopefully” join the U.S.-led coalition to defeat Islamic State, Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, an annual global security and geopolitical conference.
According to the U.S. State Department’s historical list of foreign leader visits, no previous Syrian president has paid an official visit to Washington. Sharaa addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, read the report.
Since seizing power from Bashar al-Assad last December, Sharaa has made a series of foreign trips as his transitional government seeks to re-establish Syria’s ties with world powers that had shunned Damascus during Assad’s rule.
Barrack said Washington was aiming to recruit Syria to join the coalition Washington has led since 2014 to fight against Islamic State, the militant group that controlled around a third of Syria and Iraq at its peak between 2014 and 2017.
“We are trying to get everybody to be a partner in this alliance, which is huge for them,” Barrack said.
Sharaa once led Syria’s offshoot of Al Qaeda, but a decade ago his anti-Assad rebel group broke away from the network founded by Osama bin Laden, and later clashed with Islamic State.
The U.S.-led coalition and its local partners drove Islamic State from its last stronghold in Syria in 2019. The group has been attempting to exploit the fall of the Assad regime to stage a comeback in Syria and neighbouring Iraq, sources told Reuters in June.
Barrack earlier told the summit that Syria and Israel continued to hold de-escalation talks, which the U.S. has been mediating. He told reporters that Syria and Israel were close to reaching an agreement but declined to say when exactly a deal could be reached, Reuters reported.
Syria and Israel are in talks to reach an agreement that Damascus hopes will secure a halt to Israeli airstrikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops who have pushed into southern Syria.
The Syrian source said the U.S. is pushing for a security agreement to be reached with Israel by the time Sharaa visits Washington, read the report.
Israel and Syria have been Middle East adversaries for decades. Despite the overthrow of Assad last December, territorial disputes and deep-seated political mistrust between the two countries remain.
Indian temple stampede kills nine, injures several
A stampede at a temple in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh killed at least nine people early on Saturday, a state official said, with several injured.
The stampede took place as worshippers crowded at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in the city of Srikakulam on Ekadashi, a day Hindus consider auspicious, said Pawan Kalyan, the state’s deputy chief minister, Reuters reported.
“An inquiry will be conducted into the tragic incident,” Kalyan said in a statement, adding that the temple was run by private individuals. He put the death toll at nine.
As many as 25,000 devotees crowded into the temple, which can accommodate only about 2,000, leading to the crush, state minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy added, while district officials have been told to provide the injured with medical help.
The government will pay compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,300) to the families of the dead, and 50,000 rupees ($570) to the injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.
No spoils of war: Syria’s new ruler lays down the law to loyalists
“I didn’t know the salaries the government pays were this high!” Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa joked after more than 100 loyalists arrived at his former rebel base, many pulling up in luxury SUV, Reuters reported.
“Have you forgotten you are the sons of the revolution?” Sharaa rebuked the gathered officials and business leaders, according to two people present, remarking upon the large number of Cadillac Escalades, Range Rovers and Chevrolet Tahoes parked outside. “Have you been tempted so quickly?”
Syria’s militant commander-turned-ruler has faced a turbulent 10 months since toppling President Bashar al-Assad after 14 years of civil war. The country has suffered sporadic bouts of sectarian violence involving ex-rebel factions linked to his new government, leaving more than 2,000 people dead, and there’s been a spate of forced evictions and property seizures.
The meeting on August 30, which hasn’t been reported before, took place at Sharaa’s former headquarters in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, far from his official presidential offices in Damascus. The leader, a one-time al Qaeda commander, was flanked by two senior security officials as he spoke.
Sharaa ordered civil servants with luxury cars to hand over the keys or face being investigated for illicit gains, according to the two attendees as well as two civil servants briefed on the address, who all requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters. A handful of keys were handed in as people filed out at the end, the attendees told Reuters.
The message delivered to loyalists points to a critical challenge facing the 43-year-old president, according to Syrian officials and analysts: how to pivot from an insurgency to a civilian government without replicating the endemic corruption of Assad’s reviled police state.
At stake: the legitimacy Sharaa has gained among many Syrians, and abroad, by ousting the dictator.
“Sharaa lacks any institutional framework or textbooks to rely on,” said Hossam Jazmati, a Syrian researcher on Islamist groups who has studied the former warrior-sheikh for more than a decade.
“He’s not a product of a state institution but of a faction. Since 2003, he has operated within a militia environment,” he said. “Power was based on alliances, favouritism and monopoly.
Now, loyalists taking spoils of war would threaten his ability to consolidate power, Jazmati said: “He requires substantial financial resources to sustain his administration — not necessarily for personal gain, but to maintain authority.”
Syria’s Ministry of Information told Reuters that Sharaa had arranged a “friendly, informal meeting” in Idlib with former commanders, officials and other notables which touched on political and security challenges as well as the need to change the “investment culture established by the former regime”.
“He stressed that he would not tolerate any suspicion of corruption among state employees,” the ministry said.
It denied any car keys were handed over.
SHARAA SHUTS OUT BROTHER, SOURCES SAY
Sharaa’s balancing act can be seen even within his own family.
Two older brothers hold top jobs in the new government. Hazem oversees foreign and local business and investment in Syria, including the work of former rebel fighters tasked with overhauling Syria’s economy. Maher, a gynaecologist with Syrian-Russian dual nationality, is secretary-general of the presidency, chairing official meetings and attending talks with foreign dignitaries, including Sharaa’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow this month.
Multiple Syrian officials said Sharaa’s reliance on relatives and others close to him was a result of needing to quickly fill gaps in his new administration following the unexpected collapse of Assad’s government. Critics see it as a worrying emulation of family rule under the old regime.
But another elder brother – Jamal, a businessman – has fallen foul of Sharaa’s fledgling anti-corruption drive, according to six people familiar with the matter including government officials and business figures.
Following Sharaa’s rise to power, Jamal set up an office in the capital Damascus from where he ran various ventures including import-export and tourism businesses, they said.
He became a common sight in upmarket hotel lobbies and restaurants, to which he was driven in a black Mercedes S-class saloon with tinted windows and no license plates.
Sharaa ordered the office be shut in August and instructed government entities not to deal with his brother, the sources told Reuters. The decision concerned allegations that Jamal had used his family link to the president to set up dozens of meetings with government and business figures to advance his personal interests, they said.
A Reuters reporter found the office shut and locked this month, with red wax blotched on the doors. No one answered the doorbell.
Red wax is often used in the region, including in Syria, to seal properties ordered shut pending corruption investigations.
Syria’s information ministry confirmed the office had been closed down. “Jamal al-Sharaa was not permitted to work as an investment or commercial entity,” it told Reuters. “The presidency has clarified since the formation of the government that Jamal al-Sharaa did not hold any official position.”
The ministry didn’t say whether, or what, specific charges authorities had been levelled against the president’s brother.
Reuters was unable to contact Jamal for comment. Reached by phone, the head of Jamal’s office said the pair were outside Damascus and didn’t comment further.
Shortly after closing Jamal’s office, Sharaa held a meeting with family members, including his 79-year-old father, warning them against exploiting the family name for personal gain, according to a relative who attended the meeting.
FACTORY BOSS: I PAID $200,000 FOR WORKER
The warning that Sharaa delivered to loyalists in August followed complaints voiced by ordinary Syrians at a meeting with the president earlier that month over the newfound luxury of some former rebels now in the civil service, according to an attendee.
Sharaa has since reiterated his anti-corruption message in public in Damascus.
In an October 13 clip released by state media, he told officials they must disclose existing investments and were banned from entering into new private projects. He also said personal relationships with businessmen should be avoided, warning them not to repeat the model seen under Assad.
Corruption nonetheless persists in post-Assad Syria, including the payment of bribes to get out of jail or recover houses, vehicles and other valuables seized by members of the new ruling order, according to interviews with nine Syrian business figures and former and current officials.
One industrialist and two senior factory managers, who all requested anonymity to speak freely, said they had been forced to pay cash to well-connected intermediaries, with no receipt or formal documentation, to keep their businesses running or secure the release of employees detained over alleged past ties to the Assad regime.
One said he paid $100,000 for the release of a worker, only to be told he would have to fork out another $100,000 if he wanted the employee to be allowed to resume work.
Another said he paid $25,000 to get an employee released.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the accounts.
The information ministry said such practices were not widespread and that some people suspected of taking bribes in exchange for releasing detainees or doing other official business had been referred for “immediate investigation”.
A major area of concern within Syria’s business community, according to the people interviewed, is the opaque process of settlement deals struck by government officials with people accused of links to Assad. The deals, in which business owners hand over assets in exchange for being allowed to return to work in Syria, began to take shape immediately after Damascus fell.
Authorities are trying to route all such settlements via a committee on illicit gains formed in May, before turning the assets over to a new sovereign wealth fund that is still being set up, according to six people including government officials and businessmen familiar with the matter.
The fund now holds hundreds of companies, office buildings, factories and other assets linked to people accused of connections to the Assad regime, the six people said.
But these two fledgling entities have also come under scrutiny.
Two lawyers working for the fund have been arrested pending investigations over alleged graft, with one detained for more than a month, the people told Reuters.
The information ministry confirmed the arrests, saying the lawyers were being investigated over “alleged theft that has not yet been proven”. Some members of the illicit gains committee, which is tasked with investigating corruption, have also been detained for investigations about suspected wrongdoing though not formally arrested, the ministry said.
Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had agreed to reduce tariffs on China to 47% in exchange for Beijing resuming U.S. soybean purchases, keeping rare earths exports flowing and cracking down on the illicit trade of fentanyl.
His remarks after face-to-face talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the South Korean city of Busan, their first since 2019, marked the finale of Trump’s whirlwind Asia trip on which he also touted trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian nations, Reuters reported.
“I thought it was an amazing meeting,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One shortly after he departed Busan, adding that tariffs imposed on Chinese imports would be cut to 47% from 57%.
Trading in global stocks was choppy as Trump revealed details of the deal, with major Asian indexes and European futures swinging between gains and losses. China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped from a 10-year high, while U.S. soybean futures were weaker.
World stock markets from Wall Street to Tokyo had hit record highs leading up to the meeting on hopes of a breakthrough in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has upended supply chains and rocked global business confidence.
The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, lasted nearly two hours. Trump shook hands and escorted Xi to his car before the U.S. president was given a red carpet send-off at the airport.
Trump repeatedly talked up the prospect of reaching agreement with Xi since U.S. negotiators on Sunday said they had agreed a framework with China that will avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China’s export curbs on rare earths, a sector it dominates.
But with both countries increasingly willing to play hardball over areas of economic and geopolitical competition, many questions remain about how long any trade detente may last.
