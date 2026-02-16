Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Tahawol
Tahawol: 37th anniversary of Soviet exit from Afghanistan
Tahawol
Tahawol: Impact of continued sanctions on Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: U.S. review of Afghanistan policy discussed
Tahawol12 minutes ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Saar13 minutes ago
Saar: Central Asian envoys’ meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
Central Asian envoys meet in Astana for talks on Afghanistan
Sport6 hours ago
Rashid says South Africa heartbreak echoes 2023 Australia loss: ‘It never leaves your mind’
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghanistan’s defense ministry unveils new military uniforms for armed forces
Business4 weeks ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Sport3 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Sport2 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Afghanistan to face Iran in crucial Group D clash
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan shine on Day Two of AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026
Business3 weeks ago
Russia signals interest in expanding investment and trade ties with Afghanistan
Tahawol12 minutes ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s claim of Pakistan nurturing Daesh
Saar13 minutes ago
Saar: Central Asian envoys’ meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: 37th anniversary of Soviet exit from Afghanistan
Saar1 day ago
Saar: 37th anniversary of Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Impact of continued sanctions on Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes hang in the balance after two T20 World Cup defeats
-
Sport4 days ago
AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Draw sets stage for continental showdown
-
World4 days ago
Pressure rises on Dubai port giant DP World over chief’s alleged Epstein ties
-
Sport4 days ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Wednesday brings records, first-ever golds and thrilling action
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan moving toward development and industrialization every day: Azizi
-
Latest News2 days ago
UN warns mass return of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran is pushing Afghanistan to the brink
-
Latest News2 days ago
Japan maintains direct contacts with IEA officials through Kabul Embassy
-
Regional4 days ago
Polls close, counting begins in Bangladesh election after high turnout