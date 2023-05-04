Tahawol
Tahawol: Calls for political dialogue among Afghans discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 3, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: End of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2023)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Counter-narcotics in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: May 1, 2023)
Sport4 mins ago
England’s Livingstone strikes form in IPL after injury woes
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan discussed
Regional3 hours ago
Militants in Pakistan kill six soldiers near Afghan border
Latest News7 hours ago
United Nations: Afghanistan is one of the 7 hungry countries in the world
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
World3 weeks ago
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Sport2 weeks ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Regional3 weeks ago
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: World Press Freedom Day discussed
Trending
World5 days ago
Five dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose
Business4 days ago
Zabul gets its own chamber of commerce: ACCI
Regional4 days ago
Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president
Business4 days ago
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Afghanistan star spin bowler Rashid Khan plays 100th match
Regional4 days ago
Heavy rain pummels Balochistan, leaving four people dead
Latest News4 days ago
Natural disasters claim the lives of at least 1,000 Afghans in past year
World4 days ago
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die