Tahawol
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s economy in past one year reviewed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Tense talks between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky
Tahawol
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Sport4 hours ago
Champions Trophy: Rohit reveals India’s selection dilemma ahead of semi-final
Latest News5 hours ago
Proxy wars and power struggles around the world impacting Afghanistan: Nazari
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA confirms death of Afghan soldier in clashes with Pakistani border forces
World4 weeks ago
U.S. wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy
Climate Change4 weeks ago
1 dead, thousands evacuated as Australia’s northeast battles floods
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s air pollution better than last year: officials
World4 weeks ago
Trump to target UN Human Rights Council, UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s economy in past one year reviewed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Ukrainian president’s visit to London discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Tense talks between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump wants all military generals involved in Afghanistan withdrawal fired
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign three MOUs on railway projects
-
Latest News2 days ago
Torkham crossing closure harms Afghan, Pakistani traders: MoCI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to work together to realize Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Sport4 days ago
We have planned for Australia, not just Maxwell: Shahidi