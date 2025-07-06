Connect with us

Tahawol

Tahawol: Russia’s recognition of IEA discussed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tahawol

Tahawol: Discussion on recognition of Islamic Emirate by Russia

Published

1 day ago

on

July 5, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Ongoing Afghan deportations from Iran discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

July 3, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tahawol

Tahawol: Afghan ambassador to Moscow officially assumes post

Published

4 days ago

on

July 2, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!