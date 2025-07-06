Tahawol
Tahawol: Russia’s recognition of IEA discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on recognition of Islamic Emirate by Russia
Tahawol: Ongoing Afghan deportations from Iran discussed
Tahawol: Afghan ambassador to Moscow officially assumes post
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Kabul’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
35 development projects inaugurated in remote districts of Kunar
Latest News5 hours ago
10th of Muharram observed peacefully in Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
Tajik opposition group condemns Iran for abuse of Afghan migrants, calls for probe
Science & Technology4 weeks ago
World’s first intercontinental robotic prostate surgery connects Rome to Beijing
Health4 weeks ago
200-bed specialized cancer hospital to open soon in Kabul, says health ministry
World4 weeks ago
Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade shrinks to $1 billion amid border disruptions and policy uncertainty
Sport3 weeks ago
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
Tahawol1 hour ago
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Kabul’s efforts to expand diplomatic ties discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Russia’s recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Ongoing Afghan deportations from Iran discussed
