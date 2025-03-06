Tahawol
Tahawol: Trump’s last warning to Hamas over hostages discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Ukraine’s readiness to sign minerals deal with US discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s economy in past one year reviewed
World10 seconds ago
Afghanistan’s futsal team to face Greenland in Brazil tournament
Tahawol20 minutes ago
Tahawol: Trump’s last warning to Hamas over hostages discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Deterioration of ceasefire between Hamas-Israel discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghanistan is facing a propaganda war, says Mujahid
Latest News6 hours ago
No solution to terrorism without talks with Afghanistan: Gandapur
Sport4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
World4 weeks ago
Sweden’s deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
Tahawol20 minutes ago
Tahawol: Trump’s last warning to Hamas over hostages discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Deterioration of ceasefire between Hamas-Israel discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Ukraine’s readiness to sign minerals deal with US discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s current status reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Culture ministry’s performance over past year discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Clashes break out between Pakistani, Afghan border forces at Torkham crossing
-
Sport4 days ago
All possible combinations for ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s parliament ousts economy minister over economic mismanagement
-
Latest News3 days ago
Japan contributes $7 million to WFP in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he can salvage relationship with US
-
Latest News3 days ago
Proxy wars and power struggles around the world impacting Afghanistan: Nazari
-
Latest News4 days ago
China and Russia discuss Afghanistan and Regional Security