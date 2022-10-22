Tahawol
Tahawol: US’s emphasis on expansion of ties with IEA discussed
Tahawol: Economic crisis in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: October 20, 2022)
Tahawol: Neighbors’ FMs meeting in Iran discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over rising poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 mins ago
Latest News2 hours ago
Hanafi says higher education curriculum fails to meet ‘today’s needs’
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Neighboring countries’ meeting for Afghanistan discussed
Sport3 hours ago
England clinches 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in first World Cup match
Latest News4 hours ago
UN Special Rapporteur meets Abbas Stanikzai
Business4 weeks ago
New road, rail link sees Chinese cargo arrive in Hairatan after only 11 days
Sport4 weeks ago
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 qualifiers continue
World4 weeks ago
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North Korea
World4 weeks ago
Six Pakistan Army officers killed in Balochistan helicopter crash
Business4 weeks ago
Samanagan almond farmers happy with this year’s yield
Tahawol2 mins ago
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Science & Technology4 days ago
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up game
Latest News4 days ago
Five Daesh fighters killed in Kunduz
Latest News4 days ago
Russia sends over 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Kabul
Sport4 days ago
Netherlands eye Super 12 berth following victory over Namibia
Featured3 days ago
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
World4 days ago
N.Korea fires artillery shells to send ‘grave warning’ to S.Korea
Latest News2 days ago
Missouri senator calls for select committee to probe US withdrawal