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Tajikistan shifts stance on Afghanistan amid rising border tensions

Earlier this month, Tajik lawmakers approved a $57 million deal for China to finance and build nine new border posts, underscoring Beijing’s expanding role in regional security.

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A surge in violence along the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border is prompting Tajikistan to recalibrate its policy toward Afghanistan, combining tighter security measures with cautious diplomatic engagement.

Earlier this month, Tajik lawmakers approved a $57 million deal for China to finance and build nine new border posts, underscoring Beijing’s expanding role in regional security.

The move follows a series of deadly incidents, including attacks that killed five Chinese nationals and clashes with smugglers that left several Afghan civilians and Tajik guards dead.

The violence reflects growing instability along the rugged frontier, much of it tracing the Panj River, with armed incidents rising sharply and drug seizures increasing significantly, according to Tajik authorities.

Alongside bolstering border infrastructure, Dushanbe is stepping up engagement with the Islamic Emirate. Recent months have seen unprecedented high-level contacts, including calls and meetings between Amir Khan Muttaqi and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, as well as talks with Tajik envoy Sadi Sharifi.

Once a staunch critic of the Islamic Emirate, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon’s government is gradually adopting a more pragmatic approach. Since the reopening of border markets in 2023, trade and security contacts have quietly expanded, with officials now openly acknowledging cooperation on energy and border security.

Analysts say the shift reflects a mix of rising security threats, regional pressure from partners like China and Russia, and the reality that the Islamic Emirate remain firmly in control in Kabul. While China funds infrastructure and Russia continues to support military training, experts describe the arrangement as a “division of labor” rather than a shift in regional influence.

Despite lingering concerns, observers note a clear warming in ties between Dushanbe and Kabul, driven as much by necessity as by strategy.

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Iranian naval commander Alireza Tangsiri killed in airstrike, says Israel

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March 26, 2026

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Israel’s defence minister says that an Israeli air strike has killed Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ navy.

The killing was carried out “last night, in a precise and lethal operation” and targeted other “senior officers of the naval command”, said Israel Katz, in a video statement.

“The man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to shipping was blown up and eliminated,” he claimed.

Since the start of the joint US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, Israel has announced the assassination of several top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Republic ‘s powerful security chief, Ali Larijani.

Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi, reporting from Tehran, said there was no official Iranian confirmation yet of Tangsiri’s killing.

“But if it’s true it’s going to be another major blow for a country that has already experienced a lot of military commanders being killed” since the war began, he said.

The head of the Basij paramilitary forces, Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib were also assassinated in Israeli attacks.

Moreover, in recent days, Israeli forces have carried out several strikes targeting the naval assets of Iran.

Last week, Israeli airstrikes hit several Iranian naval ships in the Caspian Sea, including ones equipped with missile systems, support vessels, and patrol craft.

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Torkham crossing reopens for returning Afghan migrants

According to reports, the reopening has allowed the flow of Afghan returnees from Pakistan to resume, with many families entering Afghanistan through the crossing.

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2 hours ago

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March 26, 2026

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The Torkham border crossing was reopened on Thursday at 2 p.m. for Afghan migrants returning to the country after nearly a month of closure.

According to reports, the reopening has allowed the flow of Afghan returnees from Pakistan to resume, with many families entering Afghanistan through the crossing.

Torkham is considered one of the most important crossing gateways between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Its closure had created significant challenges for migrants and disrupted crossing movement.

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Two killed, hundreds affected in severe floods in Kandahar

Tragically, two people, including a five-year-old child, lost their lives in Daman district as a result of the floodwaters.

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4 hours ago

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March 26, 2026

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Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Kandahar have caused significant destruction, leaving dozens of families affected, according to the province’s Department for Disaster Response and Preparedness.

Officials reported that approximately 85 homes in Kandahar city were either completely or partially destroyed due to the severe weather. Additionally, around 90 families living in temporary shelters were also impacted by the floods.

Tragically, two people, including a five-year-old child, lost their lives in Daman district as a result of the floodwaters.

Authorities confirmed that joint response teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the damage and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the displaced and affected families.

The local administration emphasized the need for coordinated relief efforts to help the flood-affected population recover from the disaster.

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