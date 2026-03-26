Tajikistan shifts stance on Afghanistan amid rising border tensions

A surge in violence along the Tajikistan–Afghanistan border is prompting Tajikistan to recalibrate its policy toward Afghanistan, combining tighter security measures with cautious diplomatic engagement.

Earlier this month, Tajik lawmakers approved a $57 million deal for China to finance and build nine new border posts, underscoring Beijing’s expanding role in regional security.

The move follows a series of deadly incidents, including attacks that killed five Chinese nationals and clashes with smugglers that left several Afghan civilians and Tajik guards dead.

The violence reflects growing instability along the rugged frontier, much of it tracing the Panj River, with armed incidents rising sharply and drug seizures increasing significantly, according to Tajik authorities.

Alongside bolstering border infrastructure, Dushanbe is stepping up engagement with the Islamic Emirate. Recent months have seen unprecedented high-level contacts, including calls and meetings between Amir Khan Muttaqi and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, as well as talks with Tajik envoy Sadi Sharifi.

Once a staunch critic of the Islamic Emirate, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon’s government is gradually adopting a more pragmatic approach. Since the reopening of border markets in 2023, trade and security contacts have quietly expanded, with officials now openly acknowledging cooperation on energy and border security.

Analysts say the shift reflects a mix of rising security threats, regional pressure from partners like China and Russia, and the reality that the Islamic Emirate remain firmly in control in Kabul. While China funds infrastructure and Russia continues to support military training, experts describe the arrangement as a “division of labor” rather than a shift in regional influence.

Despite lingering concerns, observers note a clear warming in ties between Dushanbe and Kabul, driven as much by necessity as by strategy.