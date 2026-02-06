Tawsia
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s interest in buying Russian oil and gas
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Regional5 hours ago
Iran’s FM calls Oman-mediated talks with US ‘good start’
Tawsia6 hours ago
Latest News8 hours ago
Islamic Emirate strongly condemns mosque bombing in Islamabad
Latest News10 hours ago
Suicide bomber kills 31 in Shi’ite mosque in Pakistan’s capital
11 hours ago
Uzbekistan and Pakistan call on Afghanistan to act against militant groups
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
International Sports4 weeks ago
ATN secures broadcast rights to Carabao Cup semis across Afghanistan
Tawsia6 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA calls UNSC’s Daesh concerns baseless
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s role in regional affairs discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on UNSC meeting on Daesh threats
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Rising expectations for US-Iran talks in Oman
