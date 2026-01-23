Tawsia
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tawsia
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Tawsia
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Latest News2 hours ago
Failed Afghan asylum seekers need to return home, Sweden’s migration minister says
Latest News3 hours ago
West Indies win third T20I as Afghanistan clinch series 2–1
Latest News4 hours ago
Trump criticised over claim NATO allies avoided Afghanistan frontlines
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Chief of General Staff visits IEA embassy in Qatar
Latest News2 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Business4 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Latest News2 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s membership in the Gaza peace board
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Trump’s ‘move’ on Greenland discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Trump’s criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan PM’s complaint about Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Tune in tomorrow to Ariana Television for AFC U23 Asian Cup semi-finals
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana cargo aircraft arrives in Kabul, boosting trade and exports
-
Regional3 days ago
Death toll in Karachi’s Gul Plaza fire rises to 27, dozens still missing
-
Latest News4 days ago
One Chinese national and six Afghans killed in Kabul blast
-
International Sports3 days ago
FIFA announces hosts and groups for expanded FIFA Series 2026
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan defeats West Indies by 38 runs, take early lead in T20I series
-
International Sports4 days ago
Winter Olympics 2026 just 18 days away as global countdown begins
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan set to face Tanzania in ICC Men’s U19 World Cup today