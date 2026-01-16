Tawsia
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Tawsia
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Latest News3 hours ago
IEA reports distribution of over 3,000 land plots to returning refugees
Latest News4 hours ago
Putin: Russia supports united, independent and peaceful Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA ambassador meets Afghan traders based in UAE
Latest News6 hours ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News3 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News1 week ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business3 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Progress in Trans-Afghan Railway Project
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on continuation of protests in Iran
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Trip of UN Political Affairs Chief to Kabul discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Role of Russia-US relations in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Expansion of Afghanistan–India relations discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
-
Latest News2 days ago
Uzbekistan pushes forward with Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Latest News3 days ago
India rejects claims of suspending trade with Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Afghanistan and Indonesia call for expanding bilateral cooperation
-
Latest News3 days ago
DABS names Abdul Haq Hamkar as new CEO
-
Latest News2 days ago
Chinese envoy, Afghan official discuss ways to strengthen tourism cooperation
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Under‑19s beat Australia by 6 wickets in World Cup warm‑up match