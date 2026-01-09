Connect with us

Tawsia

Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Tawsia

Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 week ago

on

January 2, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Tawsia

Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed

Published

3 weeks ago

on

December 19, 2025

By

Continue Reading

Tawsia

Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed

Published

1 month ago

on

December 5, 2025

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!