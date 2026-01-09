Tawsia
Tawsia: Boost in Afghanistan’s imports and exports discussed
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Regional2 hours ago
Iran cuts internet as protests ignite fires in widening unrest
Latest News4 hours ago
Amnesty calls on Pakistan to stop Afghan refugee deportations
Latest News4 hours ago
UNICEF pushes to keep vulnerable Afghan children in school amid crises
Latest News4 hours ago
Refugees Minister: Some countries seek to isolate IEA but face isolation themselves
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business2 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Discussion on continued protests across Iran
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Oman diplomatic ties reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s reaction to Pakistan’s new remarks discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed
Latest News1 day ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Sport3 days ago
Asia’s rising stars set to shine at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
Regional4 days ago
As protests grow, report says Khamenei has plan to escape to Russia
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s trade volume nears billion in 2025: Commerce Ministry
Latest News1 day ago
Pakistan says diplomatic channels with Afghanistan open, seeks written assurances against terrorism
Sport2 days ago
Vietnam and Saudi Arabia off to winning starts at AFC U23 Asian Cup
Latest News4 days ago
China, Pakistan urge action against terror groups in Afghanistan
Latest News3 days ago
IEA strongly condemns Pakistan army spokesperson’s remarks on Afghanistan as ‘provocative’