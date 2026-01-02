Tawsia
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Tawsia4 hours ago
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News6 hours ago
About 3,000 acres of land allocated to returning refugees in Balkh
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan’s rail transport grows over 18 percent this year: MoPW
World10 hours ago
Trump says US will intervene if Iran violently suppresses peaceful protests
Sport11 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals to reach ILT20 Qualifier 2
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business1 week ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tawsia4 hours ago
Tawsia: Importance of cold storages in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls to address situation of Afghan refugees
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Review of Russia-Tajikistan talks on Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: World events in 2025 reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s major humanitarian disaster in 2026 discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan finalizes roadmap for TAP power transmission project
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari
-
Latest News2 days ago
Achievements of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in various sectors during 2025
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA official highlights U.S. role in major development projects in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Rail trade between Afghanistan and Iran to reach 1.5 million tons in 1405: officials
-
Business3 days ago
Over 10,000 traders stranded as key Pakistan–Afghanistan crossings remain closed
-
International Sports4 days ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money gets 50% boost