Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Japan allocates nearly $20 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
Latest News6 hours ago
Afghan border forces prevent illegal entry of hundreds into Iran
Latest News9 hours ago
US pauses green card lottery program after Brown University shooting
Health10 hours ago
India issues over 200 medical visas to Afghans in last four months
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Regional3 weeks ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Latest News4 weeks ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Global concerns over migration escalation discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Calls for Afghanistan’s balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on regional countries’ meetings on Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Regional efforts to address Afghanistan-Pakistan issues discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Germany speeds up admission of Afghans from Pakistan
Sport4 days ago
IPL 2026 Auction set for Abu Dhabi with $28.6 million purse at stake
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to establish independent oil and gas authority
Latest News5 days ago
US intelligence chief warns of ‘direct threat’ from suspected terrorists inside the country
Latest News3 days ago
IEA supreme leader stresses enforcement of Sharia law and sincere public service
International Sports4 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers qualify for playoffs with five-wicket win over Dubai Capitals
World5 days ago
Father and son behind Bondi Jewish festival shooting that killed 15, Australian police say
International Sports4 days ago
ATN secures broadcast rights for four major AFC sporting events