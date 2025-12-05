Tawsia
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Tawsia
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: New alternative trade routes for Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia3 minutes ago
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Sport44 minutes ago
ACL: Abu Muslim Farah and Jawanan Perozi 6-0; Istiqlal Kabul and Sarsabz Yashlar 3-1
Latest News4 hours ago
IEA should respond to Pakistan’s security concerns with concrete actions: Andrabi
Latest News4 hours ago
Malaysia’s PM calls peaceful solution to Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions
5 hours ago
CSTO members stress continued support for Afghanistan at 42nd working group meeting
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Business3 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Business3 weeks ago
Afghanistan records $580m in fruit exports in six months
Sport4 weeks ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
Latest News3 weeks ago
Tashkent: Central Asian leaders say regional stability hinges on Afghanistan
Tawsia3 minutes ago
Tawsia: Kabul’s conditions for trade with Pakistan discussed
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s terms for trade with Islamabad discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Strengthening Afghanistan-Iran economic ties discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: US reviewing its withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Moves toward peace between Kabul-Islamabad discussed
Trending
-
International Sports3 days ago
Star-studded squads set to ignite DP World ILT20 Season 4
-
Latest News3 days ago
10 Afghans killed in Farah border shooting by Iranian forces
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan deepens ties with Uzbekistan through new cricket development partnership
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Airlines deepens cooperation with Turkish Airlines
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN Security Council to review rising Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions
-
Sport4 days ago
UAE Bulls clinch first Abu Dhabi T10 title with dominant 80-run victory
-
Latest News3 days ago
China urges Tajikistan to protect citizens after border attack
-
Latest News2 days ago
Situation along Afghan-Tajik border “not stable,” says Dushanbe