Tawsia: Impact of Kabul delegation in ECO meeting on Afghanistan
Tawsia: Boosting economic links Between Kabul and New Delhi discussed
Tawsia: New alternative trade routes for Afghanistan discussed
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Tawsia5 minutes ago
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan ready to expand its ties and cooperation with ECO: FM Muttaqi
Business4 hours ago
Afghan-Indian companies sign $100 million MoU in pharmaceutical sector
Regional5 hours ago
Ten people killed during Israeli raid in southern Syria, Syrian state media reports
World8 hours ago
Trump administration to carry out sweeping immigration review after National Guard shooting
Latest News3 weeks ago
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Business2 weeks ago
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan to face Tajikistan in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal opener
Saar23 hours ago
Saar: Motive in US National Guard attack discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s Denial of Attacking Afghanistan reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: UNAMA’s response to Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan looks to India partnership as Pakistan shuts down key trade corridor
Latest News4 days ago
Major collision narrowly avoided at Delhi airport after Afghan flight lands on wrong runway
Sport5 days ago
Aino Mina and Sarrafan Herat claim Sunday victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Regional4 days ago
Gunmen and suicide bombers attack paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Champions League match postponed following former player’s death
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan’s DABS outlines causes of power outages and unveils long-term energy strategy
Latest News2 days ago
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan offers five-year tax exemption to Indian gold mining investors