Tawsia
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tawsia
Tawsia: Key economic issues of last week discussed
Last Updated on: October 25, 2025
Sport17 seconds ago
Afghanistan clinches second T20 victory over Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Pakistan hopes next round of talks with Kabul will yield positive results
Regional7 hours ago
No spoils of war: Syria’s new ruler lays down the law to loyalists
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghan embassy urges Pakistan to reopen crossings for returning refugees
International Sports4 weeks ago
UFC event to take place at White House for Trump’s 80th birthday
International Sports4 weeks ago
FIFA unveils TRIONDA, the official match ball of World Cup 2026
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumes at Angor Ada Crossing after two-year closure
World4 weeks ago
Japan’s Takaichi set to become country’s first female PM
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Iran trade and investment exhibition set for October in Birjand
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: Economic ties between Afghanistan-Pakistan discussed
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad possible talks in Turkey discussed
Saar24 hours ago
Saar: CSTO’s concern on Afghanistan’s security situation discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Deadlock in Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Halt of Kabul–Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Some UK universities suspend Afghan student applications amid visa concerns
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan U-17 futsal team qualifies for final of 2025 Asian Youth Games after crushing Thailand 9–1
-
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh U19 scrape win by 5 runs on DLS method
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan volleyball team secures second place in Central Asia Championship
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan secures spot in CAVA Cup final with win over hosts Bangladesh
-
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO Secretariat representatives participate in conference on Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan government issues stern warning to Pakistan after negotiations fail
-
Business4 days ago
First diesel shipment arrives in Afghanistan via Khaf–Herat railway