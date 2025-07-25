World
Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery fire as fighting rages for second day
Thailand and Cambodia exchanged heavy artillery fire on Friday as their worst fighting in more than a decade stretched for a second day, despite calls from the region and beyond for an immediate ceasefire in an escalating border conflict that has killed at least 16 people.
Thailand’s military reported clashes from before dawn in the Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces and said Cambodia had used artillery and Russian-made BM-21 rocket systems. Authorities said 100,000 people had been evacuated from conflict areas on the Thai side, Reuters reported.
“Cambodian forces have conducted sustained bombardment utilising heavy weapons, field artillery and BM-21 rocket systems,” the Thai military said in a statement.
“Thai forces have responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation.”
Both sides blamed each other for starting the conflict on Thursday at a disputed border area, which quickly escalated from small arms fire to heavy shelling in at least six locations 209 km (130 miles) apart along a frontier where sovereignty has been disputed for more than a century.
Reuters journalists in Surin province reported hearing intermittent bursts of explosions on Friday, amid a heavy presence of armed Thai soldiers along roads and gas stations in the largely agrarian area.
A Thai military convoy, including around a dozen trucks, armoured vehicles and tanks, cut across provincial roads ringed by paddy fields and moved toward the border.
The fighting erupted on Thursday just hours after Thailand recalled its ambassador to Phnom Penh the previous night and expelled Cambodia’s envoy, in response to a second Thai soldier losing a limb to a landmine that Bangkok alleged had been laid recently by rival troops. Cambodia has dismissed that as baseless.
DEATH TOLL RISES
The Thai death toll rose to 15 as of early Friday, 14 of them civilians, according to the health ministry. It said 46 people were wounded, including 15 soldiers.
Cambodia’s national government has not provided details of any casualties or evacuations of civilians. A government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest clashes.
Meth Meas Pheakdey, spokesperson for the provincial administration of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province, said one civilian had been killed and five were wounded, with 1,500 families evacuated.
Thailand had positioned six F-16 fighter jets on Thursday in a rare combat deployment, one of which was mobilised to strike a Cambodian military target, among measures Cambodia called “reckless and brutal military aggression”.
Thailand’s use of an F-16 underlines its military advantage over Cambodia, which has no fighter aircraft and significantly less defence hardware and personnel, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies
The United States, a long-time treaty ally of Thailand, called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and a peaceful resolution.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Thailand and Cambodia are members, said he had spoken to leaders of both countries and urged them to find a peaceful way out.
“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward. Malaysia stands ready to assist and facilitate this process in the spirit of ASEAN unity and shared responsibility,” he said in a social media post late on Thursday.
World
Blast in Syria’s Idlib kills two, injures dozens amid ongoing instability
At least two people were killed and more than 70 injured in a powerful explosion in the northern countryside of Idlib province on Thursday, according to Syria’s state news agency (SANA).
The blast struck the town of Maarrat Misrin, with its cause still under investigation.
Raed Al-Saleh, Syria’s Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, said civil defence teams rushed to the scene, where they faced difficult rescue conditions due to ongoing secondary explosions.
“Evacuation and rescue operations are underway, but responders are working under dangerous and complex circumstances,” he wrote in a post on X, warning residents to stay away from the area.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, and local officials have yet to confirm whether the incident was an accident or an attack.
Idlib province, located in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border, remains the last major opposition stronghold in the country. It is largely controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate.
Thursday’s explosion adds to the region’s instability and highlights the ongoing risk to civilians in a province where fragile ceasefires can be broken at any moment, and where the presence of armed groups and unexploded ordnance continues to pose deadly threats.
World
Russian plane crashes in Russia’s far east, nearly 50 people on board feared dead
An Antonov An-24 passenger plane carrying about 50 people crashed in Russia’s far east on Thursday and initial information suggested that everyone on board was killed, Russian emergency services officials said.
The burning fuselage of the plane, which was from the Soviet era and was nearly 50 years old, was spotted on the ground by a helicopter and rescue crews were rushing to the scene, Reuters reported.
Unverified video, shot from a helicopter and posted on social media, appeared to show that the plane had come down in a densely forested area.
The plane, whose tail number showed it was built in 1976, was operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara.
It was en route from the city of Blagoveshchensk to Tynda and dropped off radar screens while approaching Tynda, a remote town in the Amur region bordering China.
There were 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board according to preliminary data, Vasily Orlov, the regional governor said.
The emergencies ministry put the number of people on board somewhat lower, at around 40.
Debris from the plane was found on a hill around 15 km (10 miles) from Tynda, the Interfax news agency quoted emergency service officials as saying.
“During the search operation, a Mi-8 helicopter belonging to Rossaviatsiya discovered the fuselage of the aircraft, which was on fire,” Yuliya Petina, an emergency services official, wrote on Telegram.
“Rescuers continue to make their way to the scene of the accident”.
Authorities announced an investigation into the crash.
World
UK, France and 23 other nations condemn Israel over ‘inhumane killing’ of civilians
The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called the statement “disgusting” and said blaming Israel was “irrational” because Hamas rejects every proposal to end the war.
A group of 25 Western countries including Britain, France, and Canada said on Monday Israel must immediately end its war in Gaza and criticised what they called the “inhumane killing” of Palestinians, including hundreds near food distribution sites, Reuters reported.
The countries in a joint statement condemned what they called the “drip feeding of aid” to Palestinians in Gaza and said it was “horrifying” that more than 800 civilians had been killed while seeking aid.
The majority of those killed were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, which the United States and Israel backed to take over aid distribution in Gaza from a network led by the United Nations.
“The Israeli government’s aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,” the countries’ foreign ministers said in a joint statement. “The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths.”
The call by about 20 European countries, as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, for an end to the war in Gaza and the delivery of aid comes from many countries which are allied with Israel and its most important backer, the United States, read the report.
Among those calling for an end to the war are four out of five countries in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the U.S.
Israel’s foreign ministry said the statement was “disconnected from reality” and it would send the wrong message to Hamas.
“The statement fails to focus the pressure on Hamas and fails to recognise Hamas’s role and responsibility for the situation,” the Israeli statement said.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar later said he spoke with his British counterpart David Lammy on Monday on regional issues, including Gaza. He blamed Hamas “for the suffering of the population and the continuation of the war”.
The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called the statement “disgusting” and said blaming Israel was “irrational” because Hamas rejects every proposal to end the war.
The plea from the other Western nations came as Israeli tanks pushed into southern and eastern districts of the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah for the first time on Monday.
Much of Gaza has been reduced to a wasteland during more than 21 months of the war that began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, with the latest deaths reported on Monday as Israel began a new incursion in central Gaza.
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation uses private U.S. security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing the U.N.-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas-led militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the accusation.
The U.N. has called the GHF’s model unsafe and a breach of humanitarian impartiality standards, which the GHF denies.
The countries behind the statement said Israel was denying essential humanitarian assistance and called on the country to comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, Reuters reported.
They urged Israel to immediately lift restrictions to allow the flow of aid and to enable humanitarian organisations and the United Nations to operate safely and effectively.
They added they were “prepared to take further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political pathway to security and peace” for Israelis and Palestinians.
Separately, the British government also set out a 60-million-pound ($80.9 million) humanitarian aid package for Gaza.
Chinese special envoy meets FM Muttaqi in Kabul, discusses cooperation
Pakistan highlights progress in ties with Afghanistan following high-level visits
French plan to recognise Palestinian state draws fire from Israel, US
EU provides CCTV cameras to Tajik troops along Afghan border
Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery fire as fighting rages for second day
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
Iran made preparations to mine the Strait of Hormuz, US sources say
Tahawol: Qatar’s call on resolving challenges in Afghanistan
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran discussed
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chinese oil deal cancelled, Afghan experts take over Amu Darya fields
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan government launches legal framework for overseas employment
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNHCR Warns: 11.6 million people face loss of aid amid deepening funding crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Azerbaijan-funded carpet weaving training center launched in Kabul to empower Afghan women
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan likely to meet Bangladesh for white-ball series in October
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran to hold nuclear talks with European powers on Friday
-
Sport4 days ago
Zaitoon dominates, Omid wins thriller in AFPL showdowns
-
Regional4 days ago
At least 19 killed as Bangladesh air force plane crashes into college campus