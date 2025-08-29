The Hundred: Southern Brave clinch fourth spot in thrilling finish

Southern Brave claimed the final playoff spot in dramatic fashion, defeating Welsh Fire in the last group-stage match of The Hundred on Thursday.

Welsh Fire had a chance to leap into fourth place with a win, but Southern Brave—powered by a vintage knock from Jason Roy and a late surge with bat and ball from Craig Overton—secured the win to end their campaign on a high.

Electing to field first, Welsh Fire made early inroads, reducing Brave to 10 for 2 inside the first 14 balls. However, Roy counterattacked with characteristic aggression, smashing successive sixes and racing to a 50 off 30 balls. His blistering 70 off 39 anchored the innings, despite being eventually undone by David Payne (2 for 17).

Leus du Plooy chipped in with 30 off 21, but it was the late fireworks from Overton and Jordan Thompson that propelled Brave to a competitive 167 for 7.

In response, Overton delivered a dream opening spell, removing two batters in his first five balls—including the key wicket of Steve Smith, brilliantly caught by Roy at extra cover. Fire stumbled to 24 for 3 after the Powerplay, and when captain Tom Abell fell with 117 still needed from 59 balls, the chase looked improbable.

But Tom Kohler-Cadmore and young talent Ben Kellaway reignited hopes, combining for a thrilling 81-run stand off just 39 deliveries. Both batters showcased fearless hitting, with Kohler-Cadmore clubbing successive sixes and Kellaway matching him stroke for stroke.

With 36 needed from the final 20 balls, Brave turned to seamers Tymal Mills and Thompson, who executed their death overs with clinical precision—delivering yorkers and deceptive slower balls.

Despite a no-ball and a six that swung momentum back to Fire, Thompson held his nerve. He bowled Kohler-Cadmore—who top-scored with 84 off 46—leaving Fire needing seven off the last two deliveries. A pinpoint yorker sealed the win for Brave.

Craig Overton, named Meerkat Match Hero, said afterward: “It was great to get across the line; we haven’t quite put in the performances this year so it’s good to finish with a win. It was about doing the basics; it swung a bit and the way the boys finished off was great.